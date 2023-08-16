We Buy Houses, As-Is Condition: Gralan Properties Makes Selling in St. Louis Easy and Fast

St. Louis, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis, Missouri -

Gralan Properties takes all the hassle and headaches out of selling houses. Jim Phelan buys homes “as-is” in St. Louis and the surrounding area with the seller’s needs in mind.

Gralan Properties LLC and Jim Phelan are pleased to announce that the we buy houses St Louis firm handles property transactions outside of the usual methods and transactions. The company pays cash; it does not ask the seller to fix anything. No commission fees are assessed, and the buyers can close quickly. There are no repairs, inspections, showings, surveys, or appraisals. Sellers do not need to pay commissions, closing costs, or other fees. Jim Phelan works at the seller’s convenience. He works at the client’s pace, and there is never any pressure from the buyer.

Jim Phelan is a St. Louis native who has been purchasing homes in the St. Louis area since 1983. Jim handles every transaction personally as the founding member of Gralan Properties and a licensed Realtor in Missouri. Sellers will be treated with kindness, dignity, and respect throughout the process, so property owners can confidently sell the house. Jim will make the whole procedure easy to understand, fast, and hassle-free. Gralan Properties will buy the St. Louis house in any condition or situation.

Selling a house can be a stressful experience, especially if the owner needs to sell fast or doesn’t want to deal with the typical steps of listing a home with an agent. Some sellers don’t want to pay closing costs and the six percent commission on the sale. People sell their homes to Gralan Properties for a wide variety of reasons, including job relocation, avoiding foreclosure, maintaining multiple homes, avoiding costly repairs and updates, inherited homes, divorce, rental houses, and downsizing for retirement.

Selling a property is a significant decision and endeavor. Homeowners may have been planning to sell for a long time or may find themselves in a situation where dealing quickly is necessary. Clients will want a partner to treat them respectfully and with dignity and make the process as easy and convenient as possible. Gralan Properties buys homes throughout the Greater St. Louis area, including in Ballwin, Brentwood, Chesterfield, Clarkson Valley, Clayton, Crestwood, Creve Coeur, Des Peres, Ellisville, Frontenac, Glendale, Kirkwood, Ladue, Manchester, Maplewood, Maryland Heights, Olivette, Overland, Richmond Heights, Rock Hill, Sunset Hills, Town and Country, University City, Webster Groves, Westwood, and Wildwood.

Contact with the firm is possible online or by phone. Jim takes a personal approach with each seller. He discusses the client’s individual situation, listening to their wants and needs. Jim then comes to the house for a face-to-face meeting and to do a visual assessment of the house. He will then make the client a fair cash offer with no contingencies. Clients can sell their homes with confidence. They will love the respectful, personal touch of purchasing the house without hassles. Gralan Properties pays cash, buys the property as-is at a fair price, and never charges commissions or closing costs.

Jim founded Gralan Properties in 2018 to support his interest in real estate, help others, and improve the hometown he loves. Clients who work with Gralan Properties work directly with the owners. He handles every transaction personally in a completely pressure-free environment. Clients will be treated with kindness, dignity, and respect throughout the process of selling their houses quickly and hassle-free. Property buyers can work very fast, but always at the client's pace.

