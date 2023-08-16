Mayberry Home Announces a Limited Time Sale on Its 100% Sustainable Organic Bedding Products

Charlotte, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte, North Carolina -

Mayberry Home, which advertises itself as the internet's trendiest, comfiest organic bedding store, is urging customers to check out its range of bedding products and take advantage of its latest limited-time offer.

Founded by a first-generation Indian American couple, Mayberry Home’s designs and products are an amalgamation of the husband-and-wife duo’s interests in art, design, and interior spaces. The company’s organic sheets, duvet covers, and pillowcases are made from 100% organic cotton that is sustainably farmed and free from hazardous pesticides or chemicals. The company’s sheets are made with 400 thread count single-ply long-staple organic cotton, the gold standard in the industry for organic cotton bedding.

The products’ material choice and construction are enhanced with vibrant, inviting designs that the company says have one objective, “one look at them and you would want to climb in and stay in that bed.” To top it all off, the combination of high-quality sustainably-sourced cotton and artistic designs characteristic of Mayberry Home’s creations is also made available to buyers at affordable hard-to-match prices.

To showcase its dedication to sustainable procurement and manufacturing, the company’s sheets also boast the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) by CU 300316 and STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certifications, vouching for the 100% organic pollutant-free materials and the use of fair labor practices and policies throughout the production process. Readers can find out more about the company’s sustainability initiative by visiting https://mayberryhome.com/pages/sustainability.

Manu Elappanal, the spokesperson for the company, sheds some light on the challenges that inspired the couple to start Mayberry Home. He says, “When we first started thinking about the interior décor for our new home in a foreign land, we wanted it to reflect our tastes and evoke the sense of calm and comfort that we were looking for. The bedding options that met our expectations of design and quality were just not available at affordable enough prices for us to bring our vision to life. Years later, armed with the knowledge and experience needed, we set out to fill this gap in the market ourselves. So, Mayberry Home was born with a mission to bring the best of all worlds onto store shelves worldwide.”

Mayberry Home’s products have already earned the admiration of its customers, several of whom haven’t shied away from talking about how much they love them in their online reviews. A review on its Mysterious Sage fitted set says, “I absolutely love this sheet set. These sheets are so soft and comfortable. Even after multiple washes, the color and texture of the sheet set remain the same. My biggest concern with any fitted sheet is usually the fitting of the fitted sheet after washing and I’m very impressed with these sheets as they fit perfectly after multiple washes. I highly recommend this.”

Another customer praises the Lake Norman fitted sheet by saying, “Not only is this sheet set beautiful, but the quality is exceptional. I’ve washed my sheets a couple of times as directed, and they continue to be soft and luxurious feeling. The fitted sheet fits my deep mattress well, and I don’t have to break a sweat to make my bed! The extra touches with the long/short labeling and the envelope-style pillowcases really add to the quality. The blue wave pattern is so pretty. I bought an extra set of pillow covers and use them as shams with a white quilt. I highly recommend this product and look forward to making another purchase from Mayberry Home!”

The family-owned and operated business accepts returns on all orders up to 90 days from the date of online purchase unless it is marked as a final sale. Mayberry Home currently ships only within the United States and orders are processed by the company’s fulfillment center within 1 to 3 days of the online purchase. The company also offers free shipping for orders over $200.

Interested customers are urged to visit Mayberry Home’s website and use the offer code WELOVEMAYBERRY to get a limited-time 20% discount on their purchase. The company’s flat sheet and fitted sheet collections are available at https://mayberryhome.com/collections/organic-sheets.

