Pasadena Employment Attorney Mark Charles Recognized by Super Lawyers® Magazine

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Expertise, experience, trust, and a solid reputation are key factors when it comes to choosing the best attorney. And the expertise, experience, trust, and solid reputation are the main reasons why Pasadena employment attorney Mark Charles Law, APC has been recognized by Super Lawyers® Magazine.

Super Lawyers is a designation of top-rated practicing attorneys, selected through extensive evaluation. The patented selection process is peer influenced and research driven and recognizes only the top 5% of attorneys nationwide, across a variety of practice areas and firm sizes.

The Super Lawyers distinction is a reflection, not only of Mark Charles Law’s extensive employment law expertise but also a testimonial to the firm’s win-win success story and reputation.

It also highlights Mark Charles Law, APC’s commitment and dedicated 25-year track record for aggressively upholding California and Federal employee and employer rights--- whether it is an employee fighting against a violation of rights or an employer defending against an unfair lawsuit.

“From workplace sexual harassment or any conduct that directly interferes with an employee's work performance, age discrimination, race discrimination, disability discrimination, California’s three types of maternity leave, or allegations made about an employer, and much more, there are specific options in California and federal employment law,” explains Founding Lawyer, Mark Charles.

“And, it is our focus! We know the ins and outs of California and Federal employment law. We are committed to providing clients with the legal help they need to protect their rights.”

Because Mark Charles Law represents employees and employers, it has a dynamic but fair and practical approach to all clients and cases.

In addition to the firm’s experience, expertise, and determination, the Super Lawyers recognition also acknowledges the distinguished Mark Charles Law, APC reputation for not only aggressively upholding California and Federal employment rights but also for winning in Pasadena, Arcadia, Alhambra, and the San Gabriel Valley.

About Mark Charles Law, APC

Mark Charles’ passion is serving clients---and winning---in litigation cases. With an extensive career offering effective employment advice and representation to employees and employers, Mark Charles possesses a thorough understanding of employment practices and how they must comply with the law. He serves clients throughout Pasadena, Alhambra, Arcadia, Rosemead, El Monte, and the greater San Gabriel Valley areas.

