Zero Abuse Project recognizes the new documentary "Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America”
The documentary features Board member Michael Johnson.SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zero Abuse Project, a national nonprofit organization committed to transforming institutions in order to effectively prevent and respond to child sexual abuse, recognizes the significance of the upcoming documentary entitled, "Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America." The feature-length film, scheduled for a streaming release on Netflix beginning September 6, 2023, examines the attempted cover-up of thousands of the documented 82,000 child sexual abuse claims against The Boy Scouts of America, one of the largest youth organizations in the country with over 700,000 members.
Directed by Brian Knappenberger (The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez), the documentary includes exclusive interviews with survivors, whistleblowers, and former employees, and prominently features Zero Abuse Project Board of Directors member, Detective Michael Johnson. As The Boy Scouts' former Youth Protection Director turned whistleblower, Johnson provides crucial insight into the inner workings of The Boy Scouts and speaks to the internal decisions the organization made leading to decades of failed leadership.
“One of the things that they had in their marketing messages is, 'The Boys Scouts has a rigorous application and screening process,' and that's not true, and it's never been true," says Johnson in the film's trailer. "I'm here to tell you that the organization is still not safe for boys and girls.”
In response to child sexual abuse, Zero Abuse Project offers myriad programs, trainings, and trauma-informed resources, including SurvivorSpace, a technology-based website designed by survivors, for survivors. Funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Office for Victims of Crime, SurvivorSpace offers a safe space for survivors to learn about child sexual abuse, find information on civil litigation and state statutes of limitations, focus on self-care and resiliency, read survivor stories, access national resources and institutional programs, and participate in clinically-supervised chat-based discussion groups.
Zero Abuse Project CEO Jeffrey Dion, himself a survivor of Boy Scout sexual abuse, spoke of the importance of SurvivorSpace. "As abuse cases are discussed in the media, it can prompt trauma reactions from survivors who have had similar experiences. We anticipate a surge in interest from survivors seeking out information and resources. SurvivorSpace is prepared to meet that need."
Watch the new documentary on Netflix starting September 6th, and visit www.SurvivorSpace.org anytime to view videos, read Tip Sheets, and find resources. For trainings, events, and information on joining the fight against child abuse and neglect, visit www.ZeroAbuseProject.org, or follow Zero Abuse Project on social media at:
About Zero Abuse Project.
Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, Zero Abuse Project is a 501(c)(3) committed to ending all forms of child maltreatment. To schedule an interview with Jeffrey Dion or another expert about the resources available through SurvivorSpace, contact Mike Valente at Mike@ZeroAbuseProject.org or call 571.312.9803 x 719.
