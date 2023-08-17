WEEKS AFTER RECOVERING STOLEN GEAR IN RALEIGH, THE UNSTOPPABLE KELLI BAKER BAND HITS THE ROAD AGAIN ON NATIONAL TOUR

The Kelli Baker Band performs in Charlotte, NC, one day before their gear was stolen

Kelli Baker returns to tour on the road, just weeks after her devastating loss and triumphant recovery of stolen gear hit national news.

Signed with Bad Jeu Jeu Records (CDX Nashville) under Sony Music, unstoppable blues performer, Kelli Baker, hits the road again just weeks after the band's trailer was stolen after a show in Raleigh, North Carolina, making national news.Baker was able to locate the stolen trailer through an Internet tracking device, but the instruments, sound equipment, and personal items were gone. After Baker's pleas for help went viral, the band received a social media tip that led to the recovery of the majority of their stolen items.Although the incident was formidable and could have derailed the upcoming tour, The Kelli Baker Band can't wait to hit the road again, with their recovered instruments in hand.The Kelli Baker Band kicks off their longest tour yet, starting with three dates in Baker's native Arizona, Las Vegas, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, headlining the Kansas City Paxico Blues Festival , Minnesota, Indianapolis, Iowa, Pennsylvania, with more dates being added.Baker's recent release, their take on Aretha Franklin's"Dr. Feelgood (Love is a Serious Business)" sailed to #1 in the Blues Rock Chart (Roots Music Report) and #2 Top Blues Song (Roots Music Report).At January's National Women in Blues Showcase in Memphis, TN, Kelli's explosive live performance of the song led to her immediate signing with Colorado-based Road Dawg Touring, solidifying tour and festival dates throughout the country in 2023.Following the release of her September smash, "Blood on the Nile," Baker has been picking up speed, sweeping the Long Island Blues Society's "Road to Memphis" challenge, landing on Spotify's editorial playlist, "Blues Roots," and in January 2023, Baker was recognized by the National Women in Blues, selected to perform at the "Women in Blues" showcase in Memphis, TN. Baker also headlined June's "Women of the Blues" Festival in McIntosh, MN.Quotes:"When I put on Kelli Baker, I get transported into a world of fresh nostalgia. Her voice is like the legendary blues women of the 1930's and 40's, but with a modern seductiveness. Her songs are moody and sensual and worth listening to on repeat. There's no one with her particular sound right now."— Rob Rush, Program Director and PM Drive Host, 94.3 The Shark (Long Island)"If anyone can channel pain that is normally held deep inside it is Kelli Baker..There is no way we are going to be left to the blues without a stirring talking to..an indication of the talent we are dealing with in Kelli. "-mp3hugger.com"The Kelli Baker Band pushes out viscous, sashaying blues dripping with luscious, sleazy colors and gospel-like tangs, highlighted by the crème de la crème voice of Kelli Baker. Ranging from smoke-filled mistiness saturated by residual vitality to the unbridled exhibitionism of reckless dynamism, Kelli's voice vibrates with evocative timbres."-Randy Radic, Guitar Girl MagazineThe Kelli Baker Band:Kelli Baker (Guitar/Vocals)Richard Vichlenski (Guitar)Andrew Dwork (Drums)Matthew Hoyer (Bass)Featured performers on "Dr. Feelgood (Love is a Serious Business)"Dave Solomon (Pedal Steel Guitar)Bobby Sarnowski (Keyboard)About Kelli Baker:Kelli Baker is a Sony Music Artist under Bad Jeu Jeu Records/CDX Nashville. She is endorsed by Monster Products, Fret37, and Modern Vintage Guitars.With a powerhouse voice dripping with a haunting sensuality that slips easily into growling old school blues-tones, Kelli speaks her heart like a beat poet in a late night dive. The kind you only know if you're in the know. Her music is an amalgamation of authentic blues/rock and heart-on-her-sleeve singer/songwriter pop with folk/gospel roots.Her September release, "Blood on the Nile" was met with critical acclaim, landing on Spotify's coveted editorial playlist, "Blues Roots", as well as as commercial airplay on the UK's #1 country music station, and a headlining feature in Guitar Girl Magazine. Her recent release, a take on Aretha Franklin's "Dr. Feelgood (Love is a Serious Business)" sailed to #1 on the Blues Rock Charts (Roots Music Report). She resides in New York City.

The Kelli Baker Band performs at the National Women in Blues Showcase