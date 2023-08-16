RTX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: February 8, 2021 to July 25, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in RTX:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/rtx-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=43556&from=3

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the GTF engines had been affected from at least 2015-2020 by a quality control issue; (2) this quality control issue would require RTX to recall and reinspect many of its GTF airplanes, affecting customers and harming its business; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in RTX you have until October 2, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased RTX securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the RTX lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/rtx-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=43556&from=3.

