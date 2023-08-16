Judy Skiles Lavers appointed to Project Worldwide Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent, employee-owned network of creative agencies, Project Worldwide , is promoting Judy Skiles Lavers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to the company’s Board of Directors.



‍”Judy has been a loyal and trusted colleague for nearly 28 years. Throughout her tenure, she has served as a steadfast financial leader, with utmost ethical standards, in both challenging and heady growth periods. Judy has also served as a critical teammate on our most important client wins and renewals, including IBM, Salesforce, Google, Cisco, Stellantis, Nissan, and Honda. Her financial acumen and strategic insights will be a welcome addition to our board,“ said Robert Vallee Jr., Chairman and CEO of Project Worldwide.

Prior to joining Project, Judy worked in the audit division of Arthur Andersen’s Detroit office. Judy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Detroit Mercy (UDM) and an Executive MBA from the University of Michigan. As a licensed CPA, she is a member of both the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Judy also is a board member of the Detroit Golf Foundation and an Advisory board member of UDM’s College of Business Administration.

Learn more about Project at Project.com .

Contact:

Joel Moore