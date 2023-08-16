Night Shift Paranormal bringing Psychic Development and Ghost Hunting to Haunted Beattie Mansion on September 16th
An experienced team and psychic medium will lead a basic psychic development workshop and search for paranormal evidence inside this historic location.ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Night Shift Paranormal Events presents a special public event for anyone looking for a starting point on a spiritual journey, or needing information on how to expand intuitive gifts. This event will take place inside Beattie Mansion, often cited as Missouri's most haunted home.
Beattie Mansion was built in 1854 in St. Joseph, Missouri and has played host to many uses, such as familial living quarters, a shelter for the homeless and distressed, as well as a home for the elderly. More than 160 years of trauma and death inside of this location has resulted in a long history of paranormal activity.
Beattie Mansion, much like the world of the living, can be a mix of lighter and darker energies. In the world of psychics, there is no way to tell what the subtle senses may pick up. Therefore, The Beattie Mansion makes for a perfect environment to conduct a Basic Psychic Development Workshop and search for evidence of paranormal activity.
This workshop will teach what being a psychic means, how to trust intuition, and ways to verify the information that is received. Further taught will be information about "The Six Clairs", overcoming blockages, keeping energy clean, psychic tools, using psychic gifts in daily life, exercises, and much more.
When the workshop is complete, development will begin on-location through a guided walkthrough of The Beattie Mansion followed by an exercise designed to work on training and verification. Afterward guests are free to leave, continue working on what has been learned during the workshop, or grab some equipment and investigate the paranormal claims. There will even have a chance to bring a sleeping bag, mattress, or cot, and spend the entire night. For anyone looking to simply come later in the night to investigate, there's an option for that as well.
Step inside the incredibly haunted Beattie Mansion and receive the psychic information and development that will be available.
There are three options available for this event:
"Workshop Only" - $99 (6:00pm - 11:00pm)
"Investigation Only - $99 (10:00pm - 4:00am)
"Overnight Package" - $149 (6:00pm - 12pm next day)
The workshop at The Beattie Mansion will include the following:
Access to the entire, massive, building.
Snacks and drinks provided throughout the workshop.
All-night access to a psychic medium.
A selection of psychic tools and information to keep.
The "Investigation Only" ticket to The Beattie Mansion will include the following:
Access to the entire, massive, building.
Snacks and drinks provided throughout the workshop.
All-night access to a psychic medium.
Please also be advised:
The workshop begins at 6:00PM.
The "Investigation Only" begins at 10:00PM.
No Ouija boards, alcohol, or smoking indoors is allowed.
You must be 18+ to attend this workshop or investigation.
For those joining Night Shift Paranormal for the Basic Psychic Development Workshop, there will be relevant information, psychic tools, and real training from a psychic medium. There will also be time to investigate with an experienced team of paranormal investigators. Night Shift Paranormal are interested in feedback about this workshop from attendees, as well as any stories of what was learned or experienced.
*Attendance of this workshop does not certify or otherwise guarantee anyone as psychic or in possession of certain gifts.
Refund Policy
No refunds will be given for this event unless this event is cancelled. In the event of a cancellation, purchasers will be notified immediately. Purchasers will also be given the option of a refund or transfer.
