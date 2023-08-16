Gabelli Funds to Host PFAS Symposium at the Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, September 28, 2023

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting a PFAS Symposium on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the Harvard Club in New York City.



This event will focus on issues surrounding PFAS uses, replacements, and remediation. It will feature presentations from leading companies in waste and disposal services, water utilities, testing, and remediation. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

PFAS (Per/Polyfluoroalkyl substances) are compounds that were widely used for perceived benefits in many industrial and commercial household applications; they have increasingly become an environmental and public health concern due to their persistence and inability to naturally degrade. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Featured Companies:

374Water (NASDAQ: SCWO)

Advanced Emission Solutions (NASDAQ: ADES)

American Water Works (NYSE: AWK)

BioLargo (OTCM: BLGO)

Casella Waste (NASDAQ: CWST)

Hazen and Sawyer (Private)

Heritage Environmental Services (Private)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)

Montrose Environmental (NYSE: MEG)

Regenesis (Private)

SJW Corp (NYSE: SJW)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL)

Details:

Gabelli Funds PFAS Symposium

September 28, 2023

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

