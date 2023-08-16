Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – July 2023

MACAU, August 16 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (16 August) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP217.4 billion (USD27.07 billion) at the end of July 2023. The reserves increased by 0.8% from the revised value of MOP215.7 billion (USD26.72 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-July 2023 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 87.8% of pataca M2 at end-June 2023.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca dropped 0.57 points month-on-month and 0.52 points year-on-year to 102.8 in July 2023, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca declined against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.