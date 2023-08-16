[Proven MICE Strengths] Macao Is Crowned as “Best Convention City (Asia)”

MACAU, August 16 - M&C Asia, a prestigious MICE magazine in Asia, has honoured Macao with the “M&C Asia Stella Awards - Best Convention City (Asia)”.

The M&C Asia Stella Awards is an award that honours the very best of MICE industry, with its winners selected by industry professionals, event organisers, practitioners and other people closely engaged in MICE industry. As one of the most credible MICE awards in the Asia Pacific region, the M&C Asia Stella Awards covers 29 awards across six categories, including Destination Management Company, Meeting Hotel, and Convention Center.

The host noted that Macao’s MICE sector has made concerted efforts to provide excellent conference experiences for event participants with outstanding environmental equipment and services, and that is the reason Macao was selected as the “Best Convention City (Asia)”. The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) is responsible for co-ordinating and promoting the development of the MICE industry in Macao, and IPIM Executive Director Sam Lei attended the award ceremony today (16 August).

Macao affirmed by event organisers as an ideal MICE destination

Macao has world-class MICE resources, comprising MICE venues spanning upwards of 240,000 square metres, 40,000 hotel rooms, as well as constantly-improved supporting facilities and abundant experience in holding MICE events. Flexible and diverse venues are capable of accommodating dozens of persons or even ten thousand persons for conferences and exhibitions of different sizes and in various types. 208 MICE events, including 196 conferences, ten exhibitions, and two reward events were held in the first quarter of 2023, attracting nearly 200,000 participants.

After lifting the travel restrictions, corporate conferences of different scales were held in Macao with participants ranging from several thousand to over ten thousand. According to an organiser of international enterprise convention, Macao is highly experience in holding MICE events. With complete catering, accommodation and the relevant supporting facilities, superior business environment, as well as trade resources derived from its role as a commercial and trade service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, Macao is capable of providing participants with unique MICE experience and diverse entertainment for their leisure time. Macao is recognised as an ideal destination for hosting mega conferences.