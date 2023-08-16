Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available for Two Counties in Mississippi

For Immediate Release

Date: August 16, 2023

Jackson, MS ---

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced today that Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available for the following two counties in Mississippi: Jackson and Jasper.

Individuals who live or work in one of the affected counties and could not work because of major destruction that occurred on June 14-19, 2023, caused by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes, are entitled to apply for assistance. Each claim will be reviewed to determine eligibility to receive DUA.

Self-employed individuals who were living or working in the affected areas at the time of the major disaster and those who are unemployed as a result of the major disaster may be eligible for DUA. In addition, those who were unable to reach their jobs because the disaster prevented their travel, or who were scheduled to begin employment, but the disaster prevented them from doing so, may apply.

Individuals eligible for DUA are those who:

Became the major support for a household because of the disaster-related death of the head of the household; Cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster; Could not work or lost work as a result of physical damage or destruction of a business; or Are unable to work because of the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal government.

Individuals in Jackson and Jasper Counties can apply online 24 hours a day at www.mdes.ms.gov or by calling 601-493-9428 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is Thursday, September 15, 2023.