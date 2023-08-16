August 16 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Leads Letter to the Federal Trade Commission Opposing Kroger Company’s Acquisition of Albertsons Companies, Inc.

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, August 16, 2023 - Today, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and six other Secretaries submitted a letter to the Chair of the Federal Trade Commission voicing opposition to Kroger Company’s proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons Companies, Inc. In addition to Secretary Griswold, the letter is co-signed by Arizona Secretary Adrian Fontes, Vermont Secretary Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, Minnesota Secretary Steve Simon, Rhode Island Secretary Gregg Amore, Maine Secretary Shenna Bellows, and New Mexico Secretary Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

“Massive corporate consolidations raise prices and put an even greater burden on American families who are already struggling to pay bills and keep food on the table,” said Secretary Griswold. “The Federal Government must step in to ensure that corporate greed does not result in executives and shareholders enriching themselves while hardworking Americans pay artificially high prices for basic necessities.”

“Growing up working class, I understand firsthand the tough decisions Americans are making every day to make ends meet,” continued Secretary Griswold. “As Secretary of State, I will always stand up for the business owners and consumers in Colorado who deserve a fair shot at living the American dream.”

The letter cites already-limited competition within the food retail market as the chief concern of the co-signing Secretaries. Additional concerns cited in the letter to the Federal Trade Commission include:

The elimination of any competitive incentive for Kroger-Albertsons to reduce prices once the merger is complete.

The projected closure of stores in low-income communities that are already impacted by issues of food accessibility and affordability.

Impacts on local suppliers, farmers, and small businesses that rely on a competitive grocery market for their livelihoods.

Full letter (PDF)