Katie Albright Named Chair of the California Children and Families Commission
EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 10, 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the designation of Katie Albright as the chair of the California Children and Families Commission (First 5 California). Ms. Albright was previously appointed by Governor Newsom and sworn in as a First 5 California commissioner on April 20, 2023.
“Katie Albright brings decades of experience working to improve the well-being of California’s kids and their families,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “Serving as the chair of the First 5 California Commission, I’m confident that she will continue to advance our state's commitment to giving all children the best start in life.”
“We are so excited to welcome Katie Albright as the next Chair of our Commission. Ms. Albright is a nationally recognized leader and children’s health and well-being advocate. Her decades of experience is a testament to her dedication to building equitable systems that serve and meet the needs of children, families, and communities,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California. “Ms. Albright’s commitment to leading efforts that focus on prevention within a whole-child, whole-family, whole-community framework, will ensure that First 5 California continues to create the trauma informed, healing centered, and culturally responsive systems necessary for children’s healthy development.”
“I also want to thank our immediate past Chair Giannina Pérez, for her passion for early childhood issues and her dedication to serving on the State Commission. We are grateful for her contributions in ensuring that First 5 California continues to serve California’s families with young children as envisioned when Proposition 10 passed twenty-five years ago,” said Ms. Wong.
Ms. Albright is an attorney and children’s advocate with more than 25 years of legal and nonprofit experience, most recently leading as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Safe & Sound, before stepping down in February 2023 to serve as their Senior Advisor.
“On behalf of the First 5 California Commission, I also wish to thank our immediate past Chair Giannina Pérez for her effective leadership to ensure that all children in our state have a healthy start to life during their first five years.” said Kate Albright. “I am deeply honored to follow in her footsteps. Every infant and young child deserves a strong foundation for a promising future. Together, our Commission will champion their rights, nurture their potential, advocate equitable outcomes, and ensure that California’s youngest residents thrive in the embrace of a community that truly cares.”
For more information about First 5 California, visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child’s first five years–to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
