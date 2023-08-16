The Global Hotel And Travel Accommodation Market Witnesses Remarkable Growth And Is Set To Reach $1049.6 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s research on the hotel and other travel accommodation market, the worldwide hotel and travel accommodation market exhibited significant growth, expanding from $747.32 billion in 2022 to $846.64 billion in 2023. This increase, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%, is anticipated to continue, reaching a valuation of $1049.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.5%.



Social Media Driving Tourism & Hotel Industry

The rise of social media usage and greater access to mass media platforms are crucial contributors to this robust hotel and other travel accommodation market growth. Tourists globally share their adventures, images, and videos on these platforms, making many more people aware of various tourist destinations and the recreational experiences they offer. To put it in perspective, as of July 2022, there was a surge of 227 million social media users, tallying up to 4.70 billion users. This number represents 59% of the global population, with daily usage equating to over 10 billion hours, highlighting the profound influence of social media on user choices, including travel.

Technological Advancements in the Hotel Industry

Modern technologies are revolutionizing the experience in hotel and other travel accommodation market. Among these advancements, near-field-communication (NFC), infrared technology, and robotics stand out. NFC facilitates seamless data exchange between devices, ensuring instant and secure mobile payments. Infrared sensors, on the other hand, are addressing customer issues like unwanted housekeeping interruptions.

Market Leaders & Regional Overview

Leading players in hotel and other travel accommodation market include Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Rewe Group, Ctrip.Com International Ltd., and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, among others. Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022, closely followed by North America. Other key regions detailed in the report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation

The hotel and other travel accommodation market is segmented based on various parameters:

Type: Hotel And Motel, Casino Hotels, Bed And Breakfast Accommodation, and other accommodations. Booking Method: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, and other methods. Application: Tourism (Leisure) and Official Business (Professional). Price Range: Economy, Mid-Range, and Luxury. Ownership: Chained and Standalone.





The global hotel and other travel accommodation market is experiencing an exciting phase of growth, significantly influenced by technological innovations and the undeniable impact of social media. As the industry continues to evolve, it promises to offer more advanced and personalized experiences for global travelers.

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the hotel and other travel accommodation market size, hotel and other travel accommodation market segments, hotel and other travel accommodation market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

