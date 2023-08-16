Fanatics Debuts The Most Rewarding Sportsbook

- The Fanatics Sportsbook Officially Launches Online Today in Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee -

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, Inc., a global digital sports platform, will redefine the sports betting customer experience with the launch of the Fanatics Sportsbook online today in Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee. After six months of beta testing, the Fanatics Sportsbook app is now available for download on iOS and Android for sports fans living and visiting the states of Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee.



The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals, an industry-leading search functionality and a curated Discover page with the sports and bets that matter most to a customer. Sports fans can find live scores, plus lines and odds for their favorite teams and athletes. Fanatics Sportsbook features everything from moneyline bets, to spread bets, over-unders, player props, live in-game betting markets, and the always popular Same Game Parlays (SGPs).

“After 6 months of beta testing, we are excited to officially launch the Fanatics Sportsbook product to the public,” said Scot McClintic, Chief Product Officer, Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “We are laser focused on solving pain points facing customers by offering a faster, easier, and a more rewarding sports betting experience. The strategic patience to build a product for the long-term has given us an opportunity to redefine a customer’s expectation of what a sportsbook should be. With the Fanatics Sportsbook product foundation built and wholly owned, customers should expect unparalleled speed of feature improvement, delivery, and innovation.”

Fanatics Betting and Gaming is poised to disrupt the sports betting industry by offering the following exciting new features:

Building a better sportsbook: The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on iOS and Android . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rivals the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android. Building natively allows the Fanatics Sportsbook to perform over time at a level consistent with other technology-first companies.

The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on and . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rivals the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android. Building natively allows the Fanatics Sportsbook to perform over time at a level consistent with other technology-first companies. The most rewarding sportsbook: It’s all thanks to FanCash - The Currency of Sport™. Earning FanCash is the first step to participation in the loyalty program for the Fanatics digital platform. Our vision is a program that rewards fans with access to experiences that money can't buy. FanCash, the backbone of the Fanatics loyalty program, can be converted dollar-for-dollar into Bonus Bets and can also be used to purchase your favorite team merchandise at Fanatics.com. Earn 5% FanCash on Same Game Parlay (SGP) bets. Earn 3% FanCash on parlay bets. Earn 1% FanCash on straight bets.

It’s all thanks to FanCash - The Currency of Sport™. Earning FanCash is the first step to participation in the loyalty program for the Fanatics digital platform. Our vision is a program that rewards fans with access to experiences that money can't buy. FanCash, the backbone of the Fanatics loyalty program, can be converted dollar-for-dollar into Bonus Bets and can also be used to purchase your favorite team merchandise at Fanatics.com. From curated to a more personalized experience: Customers know what they want to bet on, and a sportsbook should know it too. Introducing the Fanatics Sportsbook Discover page with top picks for you including marquee games, trending bets, promos and rewards you want most. Customers will not have to scroll for long periods of time to place a bet on their favorite team or sport. In the near future, the Discover page will be personalized to the customer’s favorite teams, sports and markets.

Customers know what they want to bet on, and a sportsbook should know it too. Introducing the Fanatics Sportsbook Discover page with top picks for you including marquee games, trending bets, promos and rewards you want most. Customers will not have to scroll for long periods of time to place a bet on their favorite team or sport. In the near future, the Discover page will be personalized to the customer’s favorite teams, sports and markets. Transparent: If you can track your pizza, you should be able to track your money. Our Withdrawal Tracker shows you where your money is in the withdrawal process so you can relax and enjoy the game. And the pizza.

If you can track your pizza, you should be able to track your money. Our Withdrawal Tracker shows you where your money is in the withdrawal process so you can relax and enjoy the game. And the pizza. Search: The Fanatics Sportsbook will offer industry-leading search functionality to help customers find their bets faster. Search will include a search bar, recent searches, autocomplete, synonym/alias and deep linking to leagues, events and markets.

The Fanatics Sportsbook will offer industry-leading search functionality to help customers find their bets faster. Search will include a search bar, recent searches, autocomplete, synonym/alias and deep linking to leagues, events and markets. A connected digital sports ecosystem: Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the first company to enter the sports betting market with the backing of a parent company that has been focused on the sports fan for years. Fanatics is building a one-of-a-kind sports ecosystem where sports fans can go to one location and buy team merchandise, find collectibles and place a wager on their favorite teams.





With Fanatics Betting and Gaming’s recent acquisition of the U.S. businesses of PointsBet and its proprietary Banach Technology, the Fanatics Sportsbook will integrate the best parts of the PointsBet tech platform to supercharge its sports betting engine. The Fanatics Sportsbook will also leverage PointsBet’s quantitative driven trading models from Banach Technology in its new state-of-the-art risk and trading platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook will offer legal sports betting markets on professional and college football, basketball, hockey and baseball, as well as golf, tennis, motorsports, boxing, MMA and much more. The development and trading of sports betting markets will be done in house at Fanatics Betting and Gaming.

The Fanatics Sportsbook is making a profound commitment to the customer with a world class Help Center, chat experience and knowledgeable agents with 24/7 coverage. Customers will also have access to Responsible Gaming tools along with some new innovations that will be rolled out this fall so customers can analyze and manage their time, money and play patterns.

To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @fanaticsbook and on Instagram @fanaticssportsbook .

ABOUT FANATICS BETTING AND GAMING

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming brings the most rewarding sportsbook to fans with up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet. The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals and a curated Discover page with the sports and bets that matter most to a customer. The Fanatics Sportsbook is currently available online in Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee. The Fanatics Sportsbook has announced two retail locations in Ohio, as well as the only retail sportsbook inside a NFL stadium at FedExField in Maryland. The company is headquartered in New York and is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, Inc., a global digital sports platform.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call TN Redline 1-800-889-9789. For OH, call 1-800-GAMBLER. For MA, Hope is here: (800)-327-5050 or gamblinghelplinema.org. Play it Smart from the Start. http://GameSenseMA.com, For MD, Please play responsibly, for help visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21+. See app for full terms of service, FanCash program terms and privacy policy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c07ce8f-38b6-4d04-b13d-3192f60233c6