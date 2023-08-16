Submit Release
MDE names 11 Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools for 2023-24

For Immediate Release:  August 1, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated 11 elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SOR) for the 2023-24 school year.

This recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and embodied a school culture that focuses on building skillful, strong readers in kindergarten through third grade.

All Mississippi K-5 schools are invited annually in the spring to apply for the science of reading recognition. Seven elementary schools received the designation in 2021-22, and seven received the designation in 2022-23. Schools must reapply to retain the designation.

MDE’s Literacy Leadership Team will travel to each campus starting Tuesday, August 8, to celebrate this accomplishment.

2023-24 Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools and Celebration Schedule

1.

August 8 at 9 a.m.

Oak Grove Primary School, Lamar County School District

2.

August 8 at 1 p.m.

Pass Road Elementary School, Gulfport School District

3.

August 9 at 9 a.m.

Beach Elementary School, Pascagoula-Gautier School District

4.

August 9 at 11 a.m.

Jackson Elementary School, Pascagoula-Gautier School District

5.

August 9 at 1 p.m.

Martin Bluff Elementary, Pascagoula-Gautier School District

6.

August 16 at 1 p.m.

Waveland Elementary, Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District

7.

August 21 at 10 a.m.

Jefferson County Elementary School, Jefferson County School District

8.

August 22 at 9 a.m.

Beechwood Elementary, Vicksburg Warren School District

9.

August 22 at 11 a.m.

Bovina Elementary, Vicksburg Warren School District

10.

August 23 at 1 p.m.

Lewisburg Primary, DeSoto County School District

11.

August 24 at 9 a.m.

Senatobia Elementary School, Senatobia Municipal School District

“We applaud these schools for seeking and receiving this designation, which demonstrates their commitment to implementing the science of reading and ensuring their students receive optimal literacy instruction,” said Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “Such designations support Mississippi remaining a national leader in literacy and continued growth for students.”

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

###

