Fans & Blower Market Predicted to Reach USD 12.2 Billion in Revenues by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Green initiatives and a greater focus on climate change and disaster response systems to grow demand for fans and blowers in the future.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - TMR projects Fan & Blower sales to increase by 5.7% between 2023 and 2031. Fans & blowers are expected to reach a market value of US$ 12.2 billion by 2031 . Commercial and industrial applications use fans in a wide range of applications. Fans play a critical role in the support of processes and the safety of human beings, from shop ventilation to material handling to boiler applications.



As environmental concerns become increasingly prevalent, there is a growing demand for energy-saving and environmentally friendly fan and blower solutions. A manufacturer who emphasizes energy efficiency and sustainability can take advantage of this growing market. A wide variety of fan and blower applications are used in the automotive industry, such as engine cooling in electric vehicles (EVs), cabin ventilation, and thermal management in hybrids (HAVs) and electric vehicles (EVs).

Global Fans & Blower Market: Key Players

Investments in research and development, product expansions, and mergers and acquisitions are the key business models of prominent manufacturers. Product development is also a major strategy of top players.

Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corp, Airmaster Fan Company Inc. DongKun Industrial Co. Ltd. Flakt Woods Group SA. Gardner Denver Inc. Greenheck Fan Corp. Howden Group Ltd. Loren Cook Company. Pollrich DLK, and Twin City Fan Companies, Ltd. are the prominent entities profiled in the fans & blower market report.

In March 2023, ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales, a leading provider of air movement solutions, announces a new partnership with Twin City Fan & Blowers, Inc. It is anticipated that this partnership will provide ACI's commercial customers in Oregon, Washington, and Northern Idaho with TCF's comprehensive line of solutions.

In April 2023, Howden set up a branch in Brazil to expand its Latin American presence. Customers have 24-hour access to the service center, which provides hardware procurement, aftermarket service support, and hardware specialized assistance.

According to the IEA, China consumed 33273.5 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) in 2019, which accounts for 54.6% of Asia-Pacific's total primary energy consumption. The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) defines fans, blowers, and compressors based on the specific ratio. The proper use of industrial fans in industrial settings can provide many benefits. In addition to removing pollutants and air contaminants from the air, they also reduce smoke and offensive odors. Due to their ability to reduce humidity and heat levels, industrial fans have a significant impact on the environment.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Customizable fans and blowers are expected to grow in demand in the food and beverage industries.

The direct sales channel is expected to boost demand for fans & blowers in the market.

Technology for axial fans and blowers has advanced significantly, making them more powerful and efficient than ever before.

Cordless blowers & fans are expected to grow in demand as outdoor power equipment for mowing and landscaping becomes more popular.

With the growing number of offices, demand for fans and blowers has increased.



Global Fans & Blower: Growth Drivers

With the combination of digital controls, sensors, and IoT capabilities, fan and blower systems can be monitored in real-time, maintenance can be predicted, and performance can be optimized. To comply with regulations and enhance user experience, manufacturers are working on energy-efficient devices and noise reduction solutions.

Industrialization and consumer demand for customized solutions are driving fan and blower sales. Increasing demand for modular and flexible products on the market will significantly increase the potential market for these devices in the future.

The development of manufacturing techniques and materials has led to the creation of blower and fan designs that are more cost-effective, lightweight, and durable. With electric vehicles on the rise, cooling solutions, like fans and blowers, have become more popular for battery thermal management and cabin comfort.

Solar and wind energy are increasing in popularity, requiring efficient cooling and ventilation solutions, with fans and blowers playing an essential role. As digital services become more important, data centers have become more reliant on efficient cooling solutions. Maintaining optimal operating temperatures within these facilities is vitally dependent on fans and blowers.

Global Fans & Blower Market: Regional Landscape

A growing rate of urbanization in Asia-Pacific, as well as the proliferation of industrial and commercial infrastructure, contribute to the high demand for apartments.

A rapid urbanization and industrialization trend in Asian countries, especially China and India, is resulting in increased demand for ventilation, cooling, and HVAC systems.

The amount of investment for the construction of commercial buildings has steadily increased throughout the forecast period, reflecting a gradual increase in businesses.

Increased demand for cooling infrastructure and data centers boosts demand for fans and blowers in the United States.

A growing petrochemical industry and expanding chemical industries are contributing to a steady increase in demand for fans and blowers in the European region.



Global Fans & Blower Market: Segmentation

Type Centrifugal Fans & Blowers Axial Fans & Blowers

Power Source Corded Cordless

Application Commercial Offices Education Institutes Healthcare & Life Sciences Convenience Stores Others (Restaurants and Bars etc.) Industrial Automotive Food & Beverage Petrochemicals Power Generation Others (Warehouse, Storage Center etc.)

Distribution Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales



