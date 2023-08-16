Deliming Agent Market to Exceed USD 14.7 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022-2031 Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global industry was valued at US$ 8.2 Bn in 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 14.7 Bn by the end of 2031.



Delving into niche industrial applications like electronic device manufacturing and aerospace, previously untouched by deliming agents, is an intriguing driver. As industries diversify and seek efficient processes, deliming agents are being explored for their potential to enhance precision cleaning in delicate components.

Deliming Agent Market: Competitive Landscape

In the dynamic deliming agent market, innovation reigns supreme. Players strive to outshine rivals with eco-friendly formulations, rapid efficiency, and tailored solutions, shaping a fierce yet transformative competitive arena. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

TRUMPLER GmbH & Co. KG, Sepi Kimya, Buckman, Corichem S.r.l., Farayand Kimiyaye Shargh, Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd., Quimipiel, ATC Tannery Chemicals, HOSTA Group, Silvateam, Viechemie, and KDK Kimya are leading players in the deliming agent market.

Product Portfolio:

Trumpler GmbH & Co. KG presents a diverse product portfolio designed to elevate industrial processes. From leather and textile auxiliaries to specialty chemicals, their range encompasses innovative solutions for enhanced performance and sustainability. With a commitment to quality and continuous research, Trumpler offers a comprehensive suite of products that cater to various industries' evolving needs.

Sepi Kimya's product portfolio displays a blend of cutting-edge solutions tailored to the chemical industry. With a focus on polymer additives, specialty chemicals, and industrial coatings, their offerings drive efficiency and innovation across sectors. Sepi Kimya's commitment to technological advancement and customer-centricity is evident through their diverse range that empowers industries to excel in a rapidly evolving market.

The push towards greener alternatives presents a prime opportunity for bio-based deliming agents derived from renewable sources. Manufacturers that invest in developing such solutions could capture a significant market share by catering to eco-conscious industries. The advent of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing presents a novel avenue. Integrating deliming agents with IoT-enabled systems can optimize dosing, reduce wastage, and enhance overall process efficiency.

Nanotechnology's application in deliming agents is an emerging trend with vast potential. Nano-sized particles can penetrate intricate surfaces, offering superior cleaning and reduced chemical usage, thus aligning with sustainable practices. Collaborations between deliming agent manufacturers and industries like textiles, automotive, and electronics are on the rise.

Tailored solutions that address specific cleaning challenges in these sectors are becoming a trend, fostering a symbiotic relationship. The adoption of digital twin technology allows real-time simulations and optimization of deliming processes. This trend enhances accuracy, reduces trial and error, and ultimately boosts cost-effectiveness.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2022, the worldwide deliming agent market held a valuation of $8.2 billion.

Projections indicate a 6.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 within the deliming agent market.

Acid deliming dominates the market, displaying its effectiveness and versatility compared to salt deliming in the deliming agent industry.

Nitrogen-free deliming agents dominate the market, driven by environmental concerns and the pursuit of eco-friendly solutions.

Clothing and shoes stand as dominant applications in the deliming agent market, followed by upholstery, car seats, and others.



Deliming Agent Market Growth Drivers & Trends

The deliming agent market is characterized by continuous technological advancements. Innovations such as enzyme-based deliming agents, biodegradable solutions, and precision dosing systems are gaining traction. Manufacturers are focusing on improving agent effectiveness, reducing process time, and optimizing resource usage. This drive for innovation fosters healthy competition and stimulates market growth.

Rapid industrialization in emerging markets, particularly in Asia Pacific, is a significant growth driver. As these regions witness a surge in leather and industrial production, the demand for deliming agents is escalating. Manufacturers are tailoring products to cater to the specific requirements of these markets, such as cost-effectiveness and adaptability to diverse applications.

The circular economy concept is gaining traction, driving demand for deliming agents that support waste reduction and resource efficiency. Players are exploring ways to recycle and reuse waste generated during the deliming process, contributing to a more sustainable industry ecosystem.



Global Deliming Agent Market: Regional Profile

A mature market, North America boasts stringent environmental regulations driving demand for eco-friendly deliming agents. Technological advancements and a focus on sustainable solutions create a competitive landscape favoring innovation.

With a rich industrial base, Europe emphasizes efficient deliming processes. Growing awareness about water conservation and green practices propels the adoption of advanced deliming agents. Collaboration between manufacturers and research institutions fuels the region's competitive dynamics.

Rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific fuels deliming agent demand. Cost-effective solutions are sought after, driving competition in this price-sensitive region. Increasing leather production and emphasis on export-quality goods amplify the market's growth potential.



Deliming Agent Market: Key Segments

Chemical Type

Acid Deliming

Salt Deliming

Type

Low Nitrogen Deliming Agent

Nitrogen-free Deliming Agent

Application

Clothing

Shoes

Upholstery

Car Seats

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



