Manchin Statement on One Year Anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act

August 16, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is one of the most historic pieces of legislation passed in decades for working and middle class families, and we are already seeing real results across West Virginia.

“While some across both parties and the Administration have chosen to play political games with this important legislation, the IRA included $238 billion in debt reduction, lowered the cost of prescription drug prices for millions of seniors - including more than 400,000 West Virginians on Medicare, capped insulin at $35 for seniors, and secured permanent funding for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.

“With respect to energy security, and contrary to those in the Biden Administration who seek to undermine this goal, this law re-established an all-of-the-above energy policy and empowered the growth of fossil fuels and renewables. If implemented as designed the IRA will ensure that all Americans have more reliable and more affordable power for years to come. Just in West Virginia, the groundbreaking for Form Energy in Weirton and BHE Renewables in Jackson County will not only create hundreds of good-paying jobs, it will help spark an new era of American manufacturing and innovation.

“Make no mistake, the IRA is exactly the kind of legislation that in normal political times both political parties would proudly embrace because it is about putting the interests of Americans and West Virginians first. Going forward I will push back on those who seek to undermine this significant legislation for their respective political agenda, and that begins with my unrelenting fight against the Biden Administration’s efforts to implement the IRA as a radical climate agenda instead of implementing the IRA that was passed into law.

“This country needs leadership and my hope is that elected leaders in both parties and in the White House put down their political swords, stop playing to the ideological extremes and focus on the very goal of this legislation - to help our hard working families and build a better, stronger and more secure nation for this generation and the next.”