Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies KeyCorp (KEY) Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and to Actively Participate!

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against KeyCorp ("KeyCorp" or the "Company") (NYSE: KEY) and certain of its officers.



This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired KeyCorp securities between February 27, 2020 and June 9, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/key.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Key downplayed concerns with its liquidity while overstating the effectiveness of its long-term liquidity strategy; (2) Key overstated its projected NII for the second quarter ("Q2") and full year ("FY") of 2023, as well as related positive NII drivers, while downplaying negative NII drivers; (3) as a result, Key was likely to negatively revise its previously issued NII guidance; (4) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Key's business, financial results, and reputation; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/key or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in KeyCorp you have until October 3, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

