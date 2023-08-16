Cape Fox Corporation Donates to Bring New Dialysis Clinic to Ketchikan Community

Ketchikan, Alaska, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFC’s mission is to support, enhance, and provide for our communities. Recently, CFC invested money into the health system in Ketchikan, Alaska, to fulfill our mission of improving the health and well-being of our Shareholders, neighbors, and families in the area. As a result of our donation, a new dialysis clinic will be opening its doors in September 2023. This new endeavor will provide easier accessibility to necessary healthcare services so that community members will not have to travel or look for other means of support. This new clinic will be part of the Calm Harbor Clinic services, which is run by Family Nurse Practitioner Marina McIntyre, a local resident of Ketchikan.

Calm Harbor Health Clinic will be expanding to offer comprehensive renal care services. This will encompass hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis management. The location of the new dialysis clinic will be 111 Steadman Street in Ketchikan.

Ms. McIntyre recently posted her pleasure in opening this new location and providing the necessary dialysis services to the community. “We are truly grateful to Cape Fox Corporation, Tim and Michelle Lewis, and the Cape Fox board members for this incredible opportunity! Cape Fox Corporation offered a generous grant as they wanted everyone in Ketchikan and surrounding communities to have access to this service. Working with them has been wonderful as we created a vision for excellent, comprehensive healthcare for everyone.”

Calm Harbor Clinic will be collaborating with PeaceHealth Ketchikan General Hospital. This will afford the clinic the opportunity to provide exceptional healthcare options in multiple settings. The clinic’s current location will also continue to provide primary care services.

By investing in this new endeavor, we are improving the quality of care for patients and allowing them easier access to necessary health services. As we look toward our future, we are delighted to be able to support Calm Harbor Clinic in the care and services provided, such as renal dialysis treatments. As Clifford Blair, President of the CFC Board of Directors, states, “I believe CFC is really doing something great for our community because our shareholders and our community are at the heart of our mission.”

