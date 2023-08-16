Allied Closes Sale of UDC Portfolio, Reaffirms Mission and Fortifies Balance Sheet

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Allied") (TSX: "AP.UN") today announced that it has closed the sale of its UDC portfolio in Downtown Toronto (the “Portfolio”) to KDDI Canada, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, for $1.35 billion.



The Portfolio was comprised of freehold interests in 151 Front Street West and 905 King Street West and a leasehold interest in 250 Front Street West. The Portfolio was unencumbered and did not include 20 York Street and Skywalk, the 2.5-acre site for Union Centre that is now zoned for just over 1.3 million square feet of urban workspace.

The sale of the Portfolio will result in a significant increase in taxable income for fiscal 2023, requiring Allied to declare and pay a special distribution to all Unitholders of record as at December 31, 2023. Allied will determine how best to make the special distribution as the year unfolds.

Use of Proceeds

Allied used $755 million of the proceeds from the sale of the Portfolio to repay all amounts drawn on its unsecured credit facility (the “Facility”). Allied also set aside $200 million of the proceeds to repay a secured promissory note payable on December 31, 2023, and another $49 million to repay its remaining first mortgages on fully owned properties next year. Allied will use the balance of the proceeds to fund its development and upgrade activity over the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

Reaffirmation of Mission

Allied is an owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to serve knowledge-based organizations ever more successfully over time. The sale of the Portfolio enables Allied to reaffirm its mission and to pursue continued growth in NOI and IFRS value in a more focused and prudent manner.

Over the past two decades, Allied assembled the largest and most concentrated portfolio of economically-productive, underutilized urban land in Canada (frequently referred to today as “covered land”), one that affords extraordinary mixed-use intensification potential in major cities going forward. Allied believes deeply in the continued success of Canadian cities and has the operating platform and the breadth of funding relationships necessary to drive value from its existing portfolio in the coming years and decades for the benefit of its constituents.

Fortification of Balance Sheet

Allied has demonstrated commitment to the balance sheet over its life as a public real estate entity. With the completion of the sale of the Portfolio and the utilization of the proceeds as described above, Allied expects that its net debt as a multiple of Annualized Adjusted EBITDA at the end of the third quarter will be approximately 8.0x. Allied also expects that its net debt as a multiple of Annualized Adjusted EBITDA will decline steadily over the next three years as the current large-scale developments are completed and generate material amounts of EBITDA.

Allied is nearing completion of the large-scale development and upgrade activity to which it is committed and does not expect to initiate new activity in the near-term. Accordingly, Allied does not expect to use the Facility to any material extent in the coming five years, with the result that it will have approximately $900 million in liquidity through that timeframe. Allied has a favourable debt-maturity schedule and an unencumbered, income-producing portfolio valued in excess of $8.4 billion.

