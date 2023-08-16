Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Urges Congress To Approve G.U.A.R.D. VA Benefits Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 43 other Attorneys General in asking Congress to approve the Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding (G.U.A.R.D.) Veterans Affairs (VA) Benefits Act.

The legislation would hold unaccredited and unregulated actors accountable for targeting and preying upon veterans who apply for federal VA benefits. The unaccredited actors advertise their services as superior to the free services offered by accredited actors such as veteran service officers, claims agents, and attorneys.

“These unaccredited actors take advantage by gaining access to a veteran’s benefits information,” said Attorney General Jackley. “They are preying on our veterans and their families who have given so much for our nation.”

Attorney General Jackley encourages South Dakota veterans and anyone else who believe they are victims of a fraud or scam to contact the Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Protection at consumerhelp@state.sd.us or call 1-800-300-1986 or 605-773-4400.

Joining Attorney General Jackley in submitting the letter are the Attorneys General of Alaska, America Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

