The House Of The Rising Son Launches Top Pet-Friendly Rehab Program In California

Santa Ana, California – The House of The Rising Son is excited to announce the launch of its top pet-friendly rehab program to accompany its list of premier drug and alcohol treatments in San Clemente, California.

The House of The Rising Son has designed this specialist rehab option for patients who struggle to be apart from their pets, cannot find or afford care for them while they are away, and who are looking for support during their treatment plan.

A spokesperson for The House of The Rising Son said, “The House of The Rising Son in San Clemente, CA, can help you recuperate well with our comprehensive pet-friendly rehab program. Our reliable addiction rehab provides you with medically supervised residential in-patient treatment to help you break your addiction cycles today. Apart from treating addiction disorders, the treatments and therapies at The House of The Rising Son in San Clemente, CA, help you improve your physical and medical condition as well as mental health.”

The pet-friendly rehab offered at the facility partners well with The House of The Rising Son’s unique therapeutic approach to recovery. This approach sees expert staff at the center providing patients with the support, techniques, and coping methods needed for lasting change through utilizing evidence-based addiction treatments, including medically supervised residential care, detox, and therapy.

With pet-friendly programs finding great success in many partner facilities, The House of The Rising Son wanted to create a specialist treatment that allows patients to have the companionship of their pet throughout the course of their treatment.

There are many benefits to pet friendly rehab due to the fact that pets are an integral part of a family’s daily routine and can offer individuals comfort, companionship and alleviate stress in difficult situations. Some additional benefits that patients can experience with The House of The Rising Son’s pet-friendly rehab include:

Inspiration: When patients opt for pet-friendly rehab, their pet can remind them of the life they have outside the rehab center. This fact can be a source of motivation that keeps individuals focused on their goals of sobriety and healthy life.

Responsibility: Choosing pet-friendly rehab is a great way for patients to forge pride and responsibility. The individually customized pet-friendly program includes therapies that help addicted individuals build their self-esteem. The therapies make people understand that their pet is their responsibility and requires care, love, and attention. This forces patients to maintain and follow a healthy routine, which is necessary to get rid of addiction.

Interpersonal Skills: There is no doubt that a pet-friendly rehab program follows a holistic approach. It helps patients learn empathy and develop traits to enhance their interpersonal skills. Positive interactions with people are essential to protect sobriety and improve relationships with loved ones that help in stable recovery.

The House of the Rising Son is a full-service substance abuse recovery center located in Southern Orange County. The facility’s skilled staff is capable of helping patients reach their recovery goals, no matter what kind of support they need to get there. The House of the Rising Son has helped numerous patients with high-quality medical detox, alcohol and drug rehab, and in-depth aftercare.

To find out more about The House of The Rising Son and the launch of its top pet-friendly rehab program in San Clemente, California

