Faycal Lhamidi Joins Peapack Private as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, are proud to announce the appointment of Faycal Lhamidi, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker.  Mr. Lhamidi joins a team of senior level commercial bankers hired to help grow Peapack Private and its commercial and industrial business into the New York market.  He provides customized banking solutions to a diverse set of medium and large-size enterprises to help them achieve their long-term financial goals. 

Faycal brings 12 years of financial services experience to Peapack Private, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Group Director, at Signature Bank, New York, NY, where he built a highly successful team responsible for servicing and growing a large portfolio of commercial and private banking clients, generating significant revenues for the bank.  Prior to that, Faycal served as Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager at Capital One Bank, covering the New York market.

About the Company
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.7 billion as of June 30, 2023.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions.  Peapack Private offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.


Contact:  Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

