Moldova: central park rehabilitated in Cahul with EU support

Together with EU support, the central park ‘Grigore Vieru’ was rehabilitated in Cahul, Moldova.

The works were carried out through the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme, financed by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The modernisation of the park, with a total area of 6 ha, included alley paving, lighting, landscaping, drinking and musical fountains, bench installation, and public toilets.

The budget for this totalled more than €660,000.

The ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme (2019-2024) supports smart, inclusive, and sustainable socio-economic development in the regions of Cahul and Ungheni, to bring a better quality of life to its citizens.

The programme has a total budget of €23 million.

