Training sessions for Ukrainian nurses and doctors: home health care for families with children under the age of three

UNICEF Ukraine invites nurses and doctors to enrol in EU-supported training courses on home visits to families with children under the age of three.

The training is part of a joint programme between UNICEF and the Ministry of Health Protection of Ukraine, which aims to introduce a universal and progressive model of home visits to improve medical and social care for families with children under the age of three.

During the training sessions, health workers will be able to deepen their knowledge with regards to counselling families on immunisation, breastfeeding, nutrition, hygiene, positive parenting, and identifying risks in child development.

Representatives of the Chernihiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions can register for the courses.

There are already more than 300 nurses and doctors from the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattya, Kirovograd, Kyiv, Lviv, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts, as well as the city of Kyiv, that have been trained and now provide extended services to families with children aged 0-6 months.

