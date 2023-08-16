Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,252 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,279 in the last 365 days.

EU procures 214 buses to safely transport Ukrainian children to school

The European Union has, so far, sent 214 buses to Ukraine to safely transport Ukrainian children to schools. 

Donations in the form of buses were made by eleven EU member states: France, Estonia, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Austria, and the Czech Republic. 

“We are also donating €14 million to the procurement of school buses – 65 buses are on the way, with more to come,” says a press release by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement. “Safe access to education will give Ukrainian children a better future, develop their full potential and restore a sense of normality and safety.”

In November 2022, the EU launched a solidarity campaign to bring more buses to Ukraine.

The European Commission called on public and private entities in the EU and beyond to join forces and show solidarity by donating buses that are essential to bringing Ukrainian children safely back to their schools.

Potential donors can still do that through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), which has been critical in channelling urgent support to Ukraine, including food, shelter, hospital equipment, ambulances, fire trucks, and much more.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU procures 214 buses to safely transport Ukrainian children to school

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more