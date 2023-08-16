Hyperscale Computing Market worth $109.2 billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 21.7% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Hyperscale Computing Market size is projected to reach USD 109.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2028

Chicago, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hyperscale Computing Market size is expected to grow from USD 40.9 billion in 2023 to USD 109.2 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Hyperscale computing involves deploying thousands or even millions of servers, distributed storage systems, networking equipment, and software frameworks to achieve high-performance computing capabilities. It is typically associated with cloud computing and is used by organizations to process big data, support high-traffic internet services, and enable advanced analytics and machine learning. As organizations embrace digital transformation, cloud computing has become a fundamental component of their IT strategies. Hyperscale computing enables cloud service providers to deliver scalable and elastic infrastructure, allowing businesses to access computing resources on demand and pay only for what they use. This shift towards cloud services has significantly fueled the growth of the hyperscale computing market.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Application, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Some of the significant hyperscale computing market vendors are AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), HPE (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Tencent Cloud (China), Salesforce (US), Huawei (China), Viavi Solutions (US) and many more.

Further, With the proliferation of connected devices, IoT applications, and the use of social media, enormous volumes of data are being generated every day. Hyperscale computing provides the processing power and storage capacity necessary to handle and analyze such massive datasets. Organizations across various industries are leveraging hyperscale computing to unlock insights from their data, optimize operations, and make data-driven decisions. Moreover, the scope of the hyperscale computing market extends beyond large enterprises. Small and medium-sized businesses are also recognizing the benefits of hyperscale computing in terms of cost efficiency, scalability, and agility. By leveraging cloud services and hyperscale infrastructure, smaller businesses can access enterprise-level computing power and resources without the need for significant upfront investments.

The offerings segment of the hyperscale computing market is segmented into solutions and services. The solution segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecasted period. The software solutions offered in hyperscale computing are designed to optimize the performance, efficiency, and security of these large-scale systems. Some of the common solutions used in hyperscale computing can be load balancing solutions, virtual machine management solutions, storage management solutions, network management solutions, and security solutions. In order to satisfy the specific needs of hyperscale computing, these solutions extend beyond individual products and involve a combination of hardware, software, and services. Vendors in the solutions sector provide end-to-end solutions that address various aspects of hyperscale computing, such as infrastructure design, deployment, optimization, and management. They also include software for virtualization, data management, security, and workload orchestration. Operators may streamline their infrastructure, improve resource consumption, increase energy efficiency, and achieve optimal performance at scale by utilizing solution providers in the hyperscale computing market.

Further, to enable quick data transfer between servers and storage devices, hyperscale computing needs high-bandwidth, and low-latency networking infrastructure. This could incorporate improvements in software-defined networking (SDN), fast interconnects, and effective network protocols. Thus, hyperscale computing solutions enable organizations to handle massive workloads, process and analyze vast amounts of data, and deliver scalable and resilient services to a large user base. They provide the foundation for cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence applications, and other data-intensive workloads.

The hyperscale computing market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Asia Pacific comprises China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The region is home to some of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, and it has witnessed increased adoption of hyperscale computing solutions. Asia Pacific's booming e-commerce industry heavily relies on hyperscale computing to handle large volumes of transactions, process customer data, and ensure seamless user experiences. Hyperscale infrastructure enables e-commerce platforms to scale rapidly during peak periods, such as festive seasons or flash sales, ensuring smooth operations and customer satisfaction in the region. Furthermore, cloud service providers are expanding their data center presence in the Asia Pacific to cater to the growing demand for scalable and cost-effective computing resources. The availability of hyperscale infrastructure in the region enables businesses to migrate their workloads to the cloud, benefiting from improved agility, scalability, and reduced IT infrastructure costs.

Some of the significant hyperscale computing vendors are AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), HPE (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Tencent Cloud (China), Salesforce (US), Huawei (China), Viavi Solutions (US), Broadcom (US), AFL Hyperscale (US), OVHcloud (France), Iron Mountain (US), DigitalOcean (US), Rackspace (US), NTT Communications (Japan), and Digital Reality (US). These companies have an established portfolio of reputable solutions and services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies to dominate the market ecosystem.

Top Trends in Global Hyperscale Computing Market

Businesses in a variety of industries were increasingly adopting cloud computing solutions, which are frequently driven by hyperscale data centers. The cloud allows businesses to swiftly extend their IT infrastructure, gain access to sophisticated technology, and save costs.

As IoT devices and applications that require real-time processing proliferated, there was an increasing trend towards edge computing. Edge data centers, which bring processing closer to the data source, are becoming more important for reducing latency and improving overall performance.

Hyperscale data centers were evolving as a hub for handling complicated AI and machine learning workloads. These data centers provide the computational capacity and resources required for large-scale AI model training and deployment.

Concerns about sustainability and the environment drove hyperscale data centre operators to focus on renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies to power their facilities. This approach intended to lower data centers’ carbon footprint.

Many organizations were implementing hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, combining private and public clouds to improve performance, security, and cost-efficiency.

The adoption of containerization and microservices architectures influenced hyperscale data centre operations by making it easier to deploy, manage, and scale applications.

Because hyperscale data centers handle huge volumes of sensitive data, data security and privacy were significant considerations. Enhanced security measures, compliance with rules such as GDPR, and encryption adoption were all trends in this field.

SDN and SDI were gaining traction, allowing for more flexible and efficient control of network resources and data center infrastructure.

The deployment of 5G networks was anticipated to have an impact on hyperscale computing by boosting data volumes and driving need for edge computing capabilities to serve low-latency applications.

It was becoming increasingly important to strategically locate hyperscale data centers in order to ensure low latency, efficient connection, and compliance with data sovereignty requirements.

Key Industry Development

Major hyperscale cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and others were constantly expanding their data centre footprints throughout the world to meet rising demand for cloud services. This growth entailed the establishment of new data centres and regions in various geographic locations.

Many hyperscale data centre operators have made environmental sustainability a priority. To lessen the environmental impact of their activities, they were investing heavily in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power.

Hyperscale data centres were rapidly catering to AI and HPC workloads, offering the requisite computational capacity for complicated machine learning model training and inference. This trend was propelling the creation of specialised hardware. and software solutions optimized for AI and HPC tasks.

With the advent of IoT devices and applications demanding real-time processing, edge computing infrastructure was deployed. To reduce latency, hyperscale cloud providers and other firms were looking into ways to offer computational resources closer to the data source.

Containerization and orchestration solutions such as Kubernetes have gained traction in the hyperscale computing market. These technologies made application deployment, management, and scalability more efficient.

The hyperscale computing sector saw a number of mergers and acquisitions. To improve their capabilities and expand their offers, major firms purchased smaller data centre operators and technology companies.

The hyperscale market saw advancements in data security and privacy, with a focus on encryption, compliance with data protection legislation, and the creation of secure hardware and software solutions.

The advancement of high-speed, low-latency networks, such as 5G, has aided the expansion of hyperscale computing. These networks facilitated faster data transport and enhanced edge computing capabilities.

Organizations were implementing hybrid and multi-cloud strategies that incorporated both public and private cloud resources, as well as on-premises technology. This trend has resulted in the creation of tools and services that enable seamless integration and management across several cloud environments.

Hyperscale cloud providers collaborated with technology suppliers, startups, and industry partners to develop new solutions, services, and innovations to meet the changing needs of customers.

