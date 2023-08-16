Finland based consulting company announces the launch of self-guided tool for igniting business strategy

Stradigo, a strategy, consulting and management advising company, is announcing the launch of their business strategy workbook for business leaders.

Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stradigo, a strategy, consulting and management advising company, is announcing the launch of their business strategy tool for CEOs, which can be completed in a matter of hours. The self guided course can be used as a tool to develop better business strategies and improve the growth of their company.

The course has been designed for smaller companies with one to 25 employees who often can’t afford the full gamut of services offered by Stradigo and other business consulting firms. The course is ideal for CEOs and people in business leadership positions who are dealing with a large workload and may not have the time to be involved in an entire face-to-face business consulting project.

CEO Markus Westerlund, Founder of Stradigo.

Markus Westerlund, Founder and CEO of Stradigo, says the workbook is perfect for young CEOs and can be used to continuously improve their business.

“A lot of young CEOs want to figure things out on their own, the workbook is the perfect tool to give them the ability to improve the entire business, and they can keep it with them to always be implementing new business strategies,” says Westerlund.

Westerlund says the workbook encourages CEOs and business leaders to have committed employees, satisfied customers, responsibility and sustainability in order to have a higher rate of profitable growth. In addition, one of the key elements of the course is showing people in company leadership roles that they should clarify the competitive advantage they have in their market. He says the workbook is also a great self reflection tool.







Head of Stradigo’s English speaking division, Oskar Westerlund.

Head of Stradigo’s English speaking division and son to CEO Markus, Oskar Westerlund credits the course with helping business leaders to crystalize their strategy going forward, with the help of videos alongside the guided workbook.

“The course really excels as a self reflection tool because it gives CEOs the ability to gain a clearer understanding on what they can do to grow the business in a clear and simplified way. The course has 14 simple tasks with six chapters that present questions, which when answered provide the foundation for building new winning strategies, beautifully crystalized on one page” says Oskar.

The one page template has been made available for trial alongside examples, for business leaders to get a sense of its potential. Case interviews can also be found on the company’s website that explore the benefits experienced by some of Stradigo’s customers that have utilized the Strategy 1Pager.

The team at Stradigo have made it one of their core values to help smaller companies be able to attain high level consulting at an affordable rate. Oskar says the workbook counters the misconception that business consulting and advising needs to be a long and complicated process, which by nature increases the necessary investment. The workbook has created a scalable model for businesses to reach new found levels of success.

Media Contact

Name: Oskar Westerlund

Email: contact@stradigo.com





