Global Substation Automation Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Substation Automation Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Substation Automation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s substation automation market forecast, the substation automation market size is predicted to reach a value of $45.41 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.32% through the forecast period.

The rise in demand for electric power is expected to propel the substation automation market demand going forward. North America region is expected to hold the largest substation automation market share. Major substation automation market players include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Technologies Pvt. Ltd., General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Ingeteam, Encore Networks, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Toshiba Energy Systems And Solutions Corporation, SAE-IT Systems GmbH And Co. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Automation.

Substation Automation Market Segments

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Rated Voltage: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage

3) By Communication: Optical Fiber Communication Channel, Power Line Communication Channel, Copper Wire Communication Channel, Ethernet, Other Communication

4) By Module: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Intelligent Electronic Devices (IED), Communication Network, Other Module

5) By End-User Industry: Utilities, Steel, Oil And Gas, Mining, Transportation

This type of automation is the set of hardware and software components that monitor and operate an electrical system both locally and remotely. Substation automation's major objective is to enhance the operation and upkeep of these vital power grid substations, which transform, distribute, and regulate electrical energy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Substation Automation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

