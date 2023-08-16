Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Shareholder Approval of its Reorganization into Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: CEN) announced that at the Special Meeting of Shareholders held today shareholders approved the proposed reorganization of CEN into Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund (the “Reorganization”). It is currently expected that the Reorganization will be completed after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, October 6, 2023, subject to all applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions being satisfied. Detailed information on the Reorganization is contained in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus previously filed with the SEC.



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ significantly from the Fund’s present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; the volume of sales and purchase of shares; the continuation of investment advisory, administration and other service arrangements; and other risks discussed in the Fund’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be attained.

CEN uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/center-coast-brookfield-mlp-energy-infrastructure-fund.

About Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund

Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund is a non-diversified open-end management investment company under the 1940 Act. The Focus Fund’s investment objective is to seek maximum total return with an emphasis on providing cash distributions to shareholders. The "total return" sought by the Focus Fund includes appreciation in the net asset value of the Focus Fund’s common shares and all distributions made by the Focus Fund to its common shareholders, regardless of the tax characterization of such distributions, including distributions characterized as return of capital. The Focus Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of MLPs and energy infrastructure companies. There is no assurance that the Focus Fund’s investment objective will be achieved. The Focus Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Focus Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Focus Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

