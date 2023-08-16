Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market to be Worth $8.21 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market by Product (Clear Aligners, Fixed Braces {Brackets, Wires [Nickel, Titanium], Anchorage, Ligatures}, Bonding, Adhesives, Springs, Tubes, Bands), Patient (Teen, Adult), and End User (Hospital, Clinics, Research) - Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market by Product (Clear Aligners, Fixed Braces {Brackets, Wires [Nickel, Titanium], Anchorage, Ligatures}, Bonding, Adhesives, Springs, Tubes, Bands), Patient (Teen, Adult), and End User (Hospital, Clinics, Research) - Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the Asia-Pacific orthodontics market is projected to reach $8.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Malocclusion is a condition where the upper and lower teeth are misaligned, or the jaw size is small compared to the size of the teeth. This condition can lead to improper chewing movements, difficulty in speaking, and an unaesthetic appearance. Orthodontic treatments are used to treat malocclusion and align the teeth with the help of fixed braces or removable braces, to improve the bite, appearance, and overall health of an individual's smile. Therefore, the high prevalence of malocclusion, the increasing adoption of digital technologies for orthodontic treatments, and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific orthodontics market.

In addition, the considerable growth in emerging countries such as China and India and rising dental tourism are expected to offer better growth opportunities for market expansion. However, the limited reimbursement policies are expected to restrain the growth of this market to some extent.

Lack of Awareness Regarding Orthodontic Treatment Challenges the Growth of the Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market

The awareness of orthodontic treatments is low, especially among the public and preadolescents. The Asia-Pacific region has a high prevalence of oral diseases due to poverty, poor living conditions, poor oral health education and awareness, inadequate attention to oral health, and a lack of government funding and policy to provide adequate oral healthcare. Untreated dental problems, mainly malocclusion, can cause extreme pain and infection, resulting in people’s poor professional productivity and absence from work. Additionally, migrants from low-income countries who move to high-income countries are at risk of poor dental health and malocclusion, mainly due to the significantly higher treatment costs, unavailability of dental health coverage, and poor access to dental care facilities.

The Asia-Pacific orthodontics market is segmented based on product (removable braces {clear aligners and retainers}, fixed braces {brackets [metal brackets and aesthetic brackets], archwires [stainless steel, nickel titanium, beta titanium, and other archwires], anchorage appliances, ligatures}, other orthodontic products {bands & buccal tubes, bonding & adhesives, wire accessories & springs, other accessories}), patient (children & teens and adults), end user (dental clinics & hospitals, dental laboratories, and research institutes), and Country. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the country level.

Among all the product types studied in the report, in 2023, the removable braces segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific orthodontics market. The removable braces segment is further sub-segmented into clear aligners and retainers. The clear aligners segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. The largest share of the segment is attributed to the rising cases of malocclusion, product launches and approvals in developing countries, technological advancements in dentistry, and the increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry. Additionally, clear aligners have several advantages over fixed braces, including easy teeth cleaning, no alteration in the person’s look, and reduced risk of periodontal injuries leading to gum diseases.

Among all the patient types studied in the report, in 2023, the adults segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific orthodontics market. The high prevalence of oral disease, the increase in the adoption of removable braces for dental treatments as it is less painful than traditional metal braces, and the easy-to-maintain nature of aligners drive the demand for orthodontics from the adults segment.

Among all the end users studied in the report, in 2023, the dental clinics & hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific orthodontics market. The growing consolidation of dental practices and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies for orthodontic procedures by dental clinics are the factors attributed to the large market share of this segment. Orthodontic professionals are adopting technologies such as intra-oral scanners, 3D facial scanners, 3D printing, and robotic archwires in their practices. These technologies reduce patient discomfort and improve the accuracy & precision of orthodontic treatments.

Among all the countries studied in the report, China is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of malocclusion, large patient pool, the growing awareness of oral health, and the rising healthcare spending.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the last 3-4 years. During 2020–2023, the Asia-Pacific orthodontics market witnessed several product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions.

Some of the key players operating in the Asia-Pacific Orthodontics market are Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (U.S.), DENTRUM GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), Koden, Inc. (U.S.), Angelalign Technology Inc. (China), SmileDirectClub, Inc. (U.S.), Tomy International, Inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), G&H Orthodontics (U.S.), and TP Orthodontics, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market, by Product

Removable Braces Clear Aligners Retainers

Fixed Braces Brackets Metal Brackets Aesthetic Brackets Archwires Stainless Steel Archwires Nickel Titanium Archwires Beta Titanium Archwires Other Archwires Anchorage Appliances Ligatures

Other Orthodontic Products Bands & Buccal Tubes Bonding & Adhesives Wire Accessories & Springs Other Accessories



(Note: Other Accessories include adhesive & bonding accessories, polishing brushes, trays, files, burs, and tubes).

(Note: Other archwires include cobalt-chromium-nickel and gold alloy wires)

Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market, by Patient Type

Children & Teens

Adults

Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market, by End User

Dental Clinics & Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market, by Country

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India South Korea Australia Taiwan New Zealand Southeast Asia Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)



