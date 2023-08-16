The Profs: WINNERS of National Tutoring Awards 2023

The Profs win National Tutoring Awards 2023

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Profs Tutors have been recognised for their outstanding achievements in the tutoring industry, winning two awards: Best Tuition Business of the Year and Best Tuition Delivery to Private Clients at the National Tutoring Awards 2023!

The Profs, a leading tuition company in the UK that facilitates top-quality tutoring for students ranging from GCSE tutors and A-level tutors, through Oxbridge and undergraduate tutors, to postgraduate and professional level, has been recognised for its outstanding contributions and achievements in the tutoring industry. It was named the winner of Best Tuition Business of the Year as well as Best Tuition Delivery to Private Clients at the prestigious National Tutoring Awards (2023).

The Best Tuition Business of the Year award showcases The Profs’ longstanding commitment to delivering bespoke and impactful education. In 2022, the company celebrated being the UK’s highest-rated tuition company on TrustPilot for the seventh year running, with a score of 4.9 out of 5 based on more than 1,400 reviews on the site.

The Best Tuition Delivery to Private Clients award is a testament to the Profs’ incredible success rates. 81% of their students achieve a grade increase in their final examinations thanks to working with a tutor and, impressively, 95% of their students get into their first or second choice university thanks to their expert admissions programmes. The Profs’ Oxbridge acceptance rate is also more than three times the national average at 55%.

The Profs’ Founder, Richard Evans, is a visionary educator. As a tutor himself, established EdTech entrepreneur, and expert in university admissions, he has dedicated his career to fostering tailored, high-calibre, and niche tutoring, as well as bringing the tuition industry closer together. Richard has been involved in many of the industry’s biggest collaborations, including Love Tutoring Festival and The Crunch. He also co-launched the TTA’s online event series (now Community Hubs) and created the inaugural Tutoring Corporate Forum, which brought together 24 tutoring companies.

“It is an honour to win Best Tuition Business of the Year and Best Tuition Delivery to Private Clients at the National Tutoring Awards this year. These awards reflect our commitment to delivering top-notch, personalised education, and highlight the dedication and expertise of our exceptional team of tutors,” said Richard. “Our mission has always been to inspire minds and help our students achieve their academic goals. To be recognised in such a significant way validates our collective hard work, innovation, and unwavering commitment to educational excellence. It is a testament to the difference we’ve made in the lives of our students. I am incredibly proud of all that The Profs have achieved and feel motivated for our ongoing mission: to inspire more students and transform more lives.”

Not only did The Profs take home two winning titles as a business, but many of its tutors were acknowledged. Dr Arjun Malhotra, a highly experienced Maths, Statistics, and Admissions test tutor, placed as runner-up for Best University-Level Tutor. Other tutors at The Profs were shortlisted: Jack Bartley (Mathematics and admissions tutor) for Best Online Tutor, Ikechukwu Umeokoli (Mathematics tutor) for Best Secondary Tutor, and Joseph Miller (Oxford and LSE educated tutor and admissions mentor) for Best University-Level Tutor as well as Professional Tutor of the Year. These achievements are especially highlighted by The Profs’ success last year where they won Best Tuition Business for Customer Support as well as individual awards for the tutors.

About The Profs

The Profs, founded in 2014, is an award-winning tuition company that provides top-quality tutoring to students across the world. The business has facilitated over 250,000 hours of tuition for 10,000 students in 50 countries and has done so keeping customer service and tutor support at its core. Through continuous investment in the very best quality talent in the industry, The Profs has created a home for professional, life-long tutors and empowered them to do what they do best: tutor!

About the National Tutoring Awards

The National Tutoring Awards is an annual celebration of the very best businesses and individual tutors in the tuition industry. It is run by the Tutors’ Association, the only professional membership body for tutoring and the wider supplementary education sector in the UK.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-profs-winners-of-national-tutoring-awards-2023/

