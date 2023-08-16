Niño de la Caridad Foundation to Plant Seeds of Hope

Bronx-based youth non-profit to hold gala at New York Botanical Gardens





GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If the Niño de la Caridad Foundation had its way, every young Latino in the Bronx would enjoy life-changing mentorship, resources, and opportunities.



Through its programs, that’s exactly what the non-profit aims to do: connect Hispanic children and their families with opportunities to transform themselves, enhance their personal and professional skills, elevate their academics, and develop the mindset needed to achieve their goals and persevere through challenges.

On September 14, 2023, the Niño de la Caridad Foundation will hold a gala event entitled “Planting the Seeds of Hope” at the New York City Botanical Garden to raise funds for the program.

“How apropos that we aim to fulfill our mission at the most iconic garden in the city,” said Gala Chair and Niño de la Caridad Foundation Advisory Board Member Janice Parker. “What better venue to begin sowing our ‘seeds of hope’ in the Bronx?”

Parker, who is the Principal of Janice Parker Landscape Architects, a nationally renowned landscape architectural firm located in Greenwich, Conn., with a clientele spanning Long Island Sound, New York, The Hamptons, California, and Europe, is a landscape architect, master land planner, horticultural specialist, garden consultant, and floral designer. The event’s theme of “growing lives that are bountiful and purposeful” is very meaningful to both her and her husband, Dr. Jim White.

“Our mission is to create Latino leaders by providing children a safe environment where they can partake in programs that will help them build their self-confidence, leadership abilities, and communication skills and equip them with tools to become the leaders of the next generation,” said White, Advisory Board Member as well as Founder and CEO of PHT Investment Group, LLC, and Chairman and CEO of Post Harvest Technologies, Inc. “At Niño de la Caridad, we envision a safe network where tomorrow’s Latino leaders can flourish and reach their full potential.”

“We are thrilled to present this special evening and are indebted to Janice Parker and Dr. Jim White, our Presenting Sponsors,” said Dr. Denise Nuñez, Founder of the Niño de la Caridad Foundation. “We are also excited to honor two other individuals: Lucy Doughty with our Global Impact Award, and Ana Navarro with our Community Voice Award.”

Nuñez founded the organization while working as a Pediatric Critical Care physician in the Bronx. As she provided medical care to the local community, she noticed a distinct lack of resources available to Hispanic and Latinx families in the borough. “More than forty percent of children in the Bronx live in poverty, compared to twenty percent statewide,” she said. “Poverty is one of the primary reasons children do not attend school or college. Niño de la Caridad aims to change that.”

“Therefore, we remain fixed on our goal for the evening: to raise $500,000 to support our Bronx youth community through its academic journey,” Nuñez added.

The gala begins at 6:30 PM for indoor/outdoor cocktails, with dinner to follow at 7:30 PM. The evening will feature an audiovisual presentation showcasing the Foundation’s objectives and activities. It also will highlight the personal testimony and inspiring stories of several young people positively impacted by the Foundation.

For more information, visit https://www.ninodelacaridad.com/a-night-of-hope-gala/.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor and learning more about the various sponsorship levels available should contact Eliza Hernandez at elizah@ninodelacaridad.com.

About Dr. Jim White:

Dr. Jim White is founder and CEO of PHT Investment Group LLC, as well as Chairman and CEO of Post Harvest Technologies, Inc. and Growers Ice Company, Inc. He is the bestselling author of five books, including Opportunity Investing: How to Revitalize Urban and Rural Communities with Opportunity Funds and Broken America: Ten Guiding Principles to Restore America . Throughout his career, he has bought, expanded, and sold 23 companies operating in 44 countries. He holds a B.S. in civil engineering, an MBA, and a doctorate in psychology and organizational behavior. He shares his insights and critical thinking skills in a webcast series, Healing America with Dr. Jim White , in which he explores the many issues and challenges faced by our nation – and how to fix them.

About the Niño de la Caridad Foundation (NDLC):

NDLC is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and improving the quality of life for Hispanic youth and families in the Bronx. Founded by Dr. Denise Nuñez, NDLC provides free educational programs for youth and critical resources for underserved families, aiming to build self-confidence, leadership, and communication skills, and empower the leaders of the next generation. Visit https://www.ninodelacaridad.com .

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Deborah Levison / 203-258-5250

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33b432e8-2bb2-4d82-bf3c-5c1a92c01e6d