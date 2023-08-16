Qlik Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Both Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Best-of-Breed Platforms and Augmented BI & Analytics

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced that the company has been recognized by Constellation Research on two of their Q3 2023 Constellation ShortLists - The Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Best-of-Breed Platforms ShortList for Qlik AutoML™, and the Augmented BI and Analytics ShortList for Qlik Sense®. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.



“Enterprises are investing in Qlik because we help them easily leverage AI, machine learning and augmented analytics at scale to drive more value from their data,” said Brendan Grady, General Manager of Qlik’s Analytics Business Unit. “We’re proud to have both Qlik AutoML and Qlik Sense recognized by Constellation Research and look forward to continually delivering solutions to customers that expand on our existing AI, Generative AI and machine learning capabilities.”

Generative AI has shifted the enterprise landscape, putting AI at the top of every CEO’s agenda. While Generative AI is a transformational technology, robust enterprise-wide solutions that can be quickly deployed are still in development. As those efforts progress, traditional AI from Qlik - both the AI and augmented analytics embedded in Qlik Sense and Qlik AutoML’s ability to easily generate predictive analytics - is proving extremely valuable and relevant right now to organizations across every industry.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare uses Qlik’s automated machine learning to reduce patient cancellation and no-show rates, leading to millions of dollars in savings while also improving care.

Gray Associates uses AI-enhanced analytics and automated machine learning through Qlik to power their location assessment and predictive modeling service for their education clients. StrataTech Education Group reported revenue of $1.5 million USD from a new school opening in Houston following advice from Gray Associates that was informed by Qlik’s solutions.

C40 is applying machine learning to massive climate data sets and combining it with Qlik’s AI-powered analytics to analyze emissions and climate trend data. The result is newly discovered patterns that help C40 and the hundreds of cities it serves take action.



In addition, Qlik’s recently released suite of OpenAI connectors are enabling customers to request and embed Generative AI content directly in their analytics experience today.

“Constellation’s 6000+ buyers have begun a rationalization and optimization process for their investments. CXO’s are consolidating capabilities and reducing the number of vendors they work with,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “As they move to core platforms, they are also seeking the best-of-breed solutions that bring unique business capabilities to market for their business. This year’s ShortLists take into account this shift and identify which solutions truly stand out.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

About Qlik and Talend

Qlik, with the recent addition of Talend, delivers an industry-leading portfolio of solutions for data integration, data quality and analytics. This includes advancements in real-time data, AI, ML and automation. The most successful organizations are investing in data to make sense of the increasing amounts and varieties of data from diverse sources. The challenge is to effectively integrate, analyze and act on the data while ensuring its trustworthiness. With more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries, Qlik’s solutions work with virtually any data source, target, architecture or methodology, to ensure customers have the data they need, whenever they need it.

© 2023 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Media Contact: Derek Lyons

derek.lyons@qlik.com

617-658-5310