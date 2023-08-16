Taboola and AP News Renew Exclusive Relationship, Expanding Implementations to Include Header Bidding, Video Placements and More

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a renewal of its agreement with independent, global news organization The Associated Press, whose AP News site and mobile app reach 156 million pageviews per month.



Through the agreement, AP News will implement a variety of new Taboola features including a Header Bidding integration through AP’s relationship with Sovrn as a header bidding wrapper and managed service provider. The Header Bidding capability expands on a native bidding service originally launched by Taboola in April 2022. Publishers benefit from Taboola Header Bidding by driving higher bid density and higher yield with their existing display ad units. AP News will also incorporate video reel placements, which drive higher user engagement while also opening up new premium demand channels.

AP News will keep existing Taboola implementations including Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content, including video, sponsored and organic options, for a more engaging experience. In addition, AP News will continue to implement Taboola's Explore More across its network, an offering designed to increase session depth and engage users visiting publisher sites directly from social media and apps. AP News will also continue utilizing Taboola Newsroom, an offering that provides unique insights, sourced from Taboola’s dataset of 500 million daily active users, which inform how to create more engaging content and discover new coverage areas that drive loyal readership.

“The Associated Press reaches more than half the world’s population on a daily basis and has earned the trust of its readers, thanks to a commitment to telling factual stories,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder at Taboola. “We’re honored that AP continues to choose Taboola for content recommendations, and began working with us exclusively for Taboola Recommendation Reel video. We are excited to introduce new Taboola offerings like Header Bidding, which will further support their high caliber journalism by providing more ways for them to grow through monetization.”

“We look forward to continuing our work with Taboola as we take steps to increase engagement with our AP News audience,” said Drew Stoneman, AP vice president of consumer revenue. “It’s important that AP’s fact-based, nonpartisan journalism be available to as wide an audience as possible.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statements on Form F-1 and F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nicole Gergits, nicole.g@taboola.com