Agriculture Robots Market Size, Industry Share, Trends - 2028 | MarketsandMarkets

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Agriculture Robots Market size is projected to reach USD 40.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2028

Chicago, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The agriculture robots market has witnessed substantial growth and innovation in recent years, transforming traditional farming practices through the integration of robotics and automation. This market segment addresses the increasing challenges faced by the agriculture industry, such as labor shortages, efficiency improvements, and sustainable farming practices. The agriculture robots market is characterized by rapid technological advancements. Robotic systems equipped with sensors, GPS, computer vision, and AI algorithms are being developed to perform a wide range of tasks in the field. The shortage of skilled agricultural labor in many regions has driven the demand for robots that can perform tasks such as planting, seeding, weeding, harvesting, and sorting. These robots alleviate the reliance on human labor and help address seasonal labor shortages.

Agriculture robots market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $13.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $40.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2023-2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The agriculture robots market is experiencing robust growth and is poised to revolutionize the farming industry worldwide. With a growing need to address challenges like labor shortages, increasing demand for food, and the necessity for sustainable agricultural practices, the adoption of agriculture robots has gained significant momentum.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173601759

Agriculture Robots Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Estimated Size (2023) US $13.5 Billion Projected Market Valuation (2028) US $40.1 Billion Value-based CAGR [2023-2028] 24.3% Number of Pages 327 Pages Report Forecast period 2023-2028 Segments Covered Type, Application, End Use, Farming environment, and Application Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW Market Driver Growing cost of labor encouraging automation Market Opportunity Untapped market potential and scope for automation in agriculture

Agriculture Robots Market major players covered in the report, such as:

John Deere (US)

Small Robot Company (UK)

Earth Rover (UK)

Saga Robotics (Norway)

CNH Industrial (The Netherlands)

AGCO Corporation (US)

AgJunction (US)

Buy Agriculture Robots Industry Report (327 Pages, 329 Market Data Tables, and 52 Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=173601759

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Agriculture Robots Market by Type

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/Drones by Type

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Drone Blades

Hybrid Drones

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/Drones by Components

Hardware

Frames

Controller

Propulsion System

Camera systems

Navigation systems

Batteries

Others

Software

Software used for data management, imaging, and data analytics applications

Milking Robots

Milking Robots by Component

Hardware

Software

Agriculture Robots Market by Farming Environment

Indoor

Outdoor

Agriculture Robots Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

RoW (the Middle East & South Africa)

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173601759

The key stakeholders in the Agriculture Robots Market include:

Farmers and Growers: Primary stakeholders, farmers, and growers, are at the forefront of adopting and utilizing agricultural robots. They seek to improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, enhance yields, and implement sustainable farming practices.

Agricultural Technology Companies: These companies design, develop, and manufacture robotics and automation solutions tailored to the specific needs of the agriculture industry. They range from startups focused solely on agricultural robots to established tech companies diversifying into this sector.

Research and Development Institutions: Academic institutions, research organizations, and agricultural extension agencies contribute to the advancement of agricultural robot technologies. They conduct research, develop prototypes, and provide expertise to improve robotic capabilities.

Robotics Manufacturers: Companies specializing in manufacturing robots, sensors, actuators, and related components play a crucial role in creating the hardware that powers agricultural robots. They ensure these components meet the rugged requirements of outdoor farming environments.

Software Developers: Software developers create algorithms, AI models, and software platforms that enable robots to perform tasks autonomously, interpret data, and make informed decisions based on real-time conditions.

Sensor and Technology Providers: Providers of sensors, GPS systems, computer vision technology, LiDAR, and other sensor-based technologies supply the essential components that enable robots to navigate fields, detect obstacles, and interact with their environment.

Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers: Established manufacturers of agricultural machinery may diversify their offerings to include robotic systems that complement their traditional products, addressing various farming tasks.

Government and Regulatory Bodies: Regulatory agencies set guidelines and standards for the safe and ethical use of agricultural robots. They may also offer incentives or support for research and adoption of robotic technologies.

Industry Associations: Agricultural associations and organizations dedicated to technology and innovation facilitate networking, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing among stakeholders in the agriculture robots market.

Investors and Funding Organizations: Venture capitalists, angel investors, and government funding agencies provide the financial resources needed for research, development, and commercialization of agricultural robot technologies.

Agriculture Robots Market Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What are the drivers for the growth of the agriculture robots market?

Q2. Which are the major companies in the agriculture robots market?

Q3. What are their major strategies to strengthen their market presence?

Q4. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

Q5. Which are the key technology trends prevailing in the agriculture robots market?

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=173601759

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Growing Adoption: The agriculture robots market is witnessing increased adoption as farmers and agricultural industries recognize the potential benefits of automation in improving efficiency, reducing labor dependency, and optimizing resource utilization.

Labor Shortages: The shortage of skilled labor in agriculture, particularly during peak seasons, is a significant driver for the adoption of robots. Robots can perform repetitive and labor-intensive tasks such as planting, harvesting, and weeding, alleviating the impact of labor scarcity.

Precision Agriculture: Agriculture robots are contributing to the advancement of precision agriculture by enabling targeted and data-driven farming practices. This leads to optimized crop yields, reduced input wastage, and enhanced sustainability.

Diverse Applications: The range of tasks that agriculture robots can perform is expanding rapidly. From planting and seeding to crop monitoring, irrigation management, and even autonomous driving, robots are being integrated into various stages of the farming process.

Data-Driven Insights: Agriculture robots generate vast amounts of data through sensors and imaging technologies. These data points provide valuable insights into crop health, soil conditions, and weather patterns, enabling farmers to make informed decisions.

Autonomous Operation: The trend toward fully autonomous robots is gaining momentum. Robots equipped with GPS, sensors, and AI algorithms can navigate fields, avoid obstacles, and perform tasks without constant human intervention.

Customization: Manufacturers are focusing on developing robots that can be tailored to specific crops and farm conditions. This customization ensures that the robots are optimized for various agricultural environments and practices.

Cost Efficiency: While initial investments in agricultural robots can be substantial, the potential for long-term cost savings through reduced labor expenses and optimized resource usage is driving their adoption.

Eco-Friendly Practices: Agriculture robots contribute to sustainability by enabling precision application of fertilizers, pesticides, and water. This reduces the environmental impact of farming operations and supports responsible agricultural practices.

Challenges: Technical challenges related to navigation, adaptation to various crops, and interaction with unpredictable environments are still being addressed. Additionally, ensuring the security of data collected by robots is a growing concern.

Related Reports:

Smart Agriculture Market

Precision Farming Software Market

Agriculture IoT Market

Agriculture Drones Market

Bakery Premixes Market

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analyses and profiling of additional market players

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the Rest of Europe's agriculture robots market, by key country

Further breakdown of the Rest of Asia Pacific agriculture robots market, by key country

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com