Global Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Is Set To Grow At Almost 10% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market size is predicted to reach $6.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.70%.

The growth in the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market is due to increased frequency of blood cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market share. Major players in the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market include Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group AG, Escape Therapeutics Inc., Regen Biopharma Inc.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Segments

• By Type: Allogeneic, Autologous

• By Indication: Leukemia, Lymphatic Disorder, Myeloma, Other Non-Malignant Disorders

• By Application: Bone Marrow Transplant, Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplant, Cord Blood Transplant

• By End User: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Specialty Clinics

• By Geography: The global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) refers to the process of a medical procedure that is used to treat various blood and bone marrow disorders, such as certain genetic disorders and autoimmune diseases. The procedure involves replacing a patient's damaged or diseased bone marrow with healthy stem cells from a donor, which then grow and produce new blood cells in the patient's body. These stem cells can be obtained from bone marrow, peripheral blood, or umbilical cord blood.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

