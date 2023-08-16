Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,306 in the last 365 days.

Hawkeye Wildlife Area to host 12th Annual Pelican Festival

SWISHER, Iowa - The public is invited to the 12th Annual Pelican Festival, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hawkeye Wildlife Area, near Swisher.

Programs begin at 12:30 p.m., and run every 30 minutes.  Attendees can see a live peregrine falcon, learn about bats and bees and, of course, the American white pelican. Exhibitors from various outdoors associations, societies and clubs will be on hand with displays attendees can experience.

Pelican viewing for visitors will be assisted by birding volunteers with binoculars and spotting scopes.

The event is hosted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Audubon, Iowa City Bird Club, Cedar Rapids Audubon Society and the U.S. Army Crops of Engineers. For more information, call or text 319-430-0315.

You just read:

Hawkeye Wildlife Area to host 12th Annual Pelican Festival

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more