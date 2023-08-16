Petalfast Welcomes High-End Cannabis Brand binske to Growing Sales and Distribution Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petalfast , a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with binske , one of California’s most recognizable cannabis brands best known for its striking branding, innovative product line and commitment to quality. binske joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast throughout California and nationwide.

Founded in 2015 by brothers Jacob and Alex Pasternack, binske was created to set a new standard in the industry. As the brand has grown to include four product lines — flower, edibles, concentrates and vape pens now sold across five states, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Washington — it has made good on the promise of bringing consumers a truly elevated experience. From its unique and eye-catching packaging that invokes a lush garden with colorful flowers, fruits, birds and butterflies to meticulously crafted products packed with flavor, binske is designed to engage all the senses.

“Extensive research, development and attention to detail go into every binske product. Their inviting and innovative designs draw consumers in, but the quality and overall experience keep them coming back,” said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky . “With a loyal customer base throughout California and a product for every type of consumer, we look forward to deploying our proven sales and marketing tactics to bring binske to even more consumers.”

In addition to flower, binske strains, including Cool Mint Breeze, Peanut Brittle, Pink Cool Ade, Cherry Squeeze OG, Panda Sunset and Funkytown, are available in solventless infused pre-rolls and vape cartridges. Their chocolate bars are exclusively made from the Peruvian Nacional Cacao bean, one of the rarest and most sought-after cacao crops, and their gummies use real fruit pectin rather than gelatin, making them 100% vegan.

“At binske, we take pride in offering a diverse product line that offers something for everyone,” said co-founder Alex Pasternack. “We are guided by our passion for cannabis and focus on every small detail to ensure our products deliver a full cerebral experience. Our partnership with Petalfast will strengthen our market presence in California and solidify binske as one of the most well-known brands in the state.”

The addition of binske comes amidst significant growth for Petalfast in California, which in recent months announced the launch of a second selling division to service heightened demand in the state’s market, a representation of the increased need for a national distribution partner, as many cannabis brands shift from a one-state to a multistate approach. In 2023 alone, Petalfast has also announced new partnerships in California with Ciencia Labs, Hello Again, VetCBD, Lime and Yummi Karma.

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands thrive via its go-to-market accelerator program in California and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, Lime and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market. Petalfast is taking its business model and expanding into newer, competitive markets.

About binske

Celebrating artistic creativity, social consciousness and artisanal ingredients, binske is a luxury cannabis brand founded by the Pasternack brothers in Colorado in 2015. As connoisseurs of cannabis who also found utility in its medicinal qualities, the Pasternack brothers are passionate about plant genetics. Their love of the plant led them to invest time and energy into hunting for unique phenotypes and cross-breeding cultivars to build up a library of winners. Determined to perfect every detail, the binske team innovated elegant packaging solutions while expanding the product portfolio to include flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, concentrates and edibles. In search of the very best, binske sources artisanal ingredients from all over the world, including rarities such as Peruvian Pure Nacional cacao, once believed to be extinct. In 2017, binske won Leafly’s “best edible brand” for their chocolates, gummies and infused olive oils, and this recognition fueled a multistate expansion. Currently available in California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Washington, binske is setting high standards for ingredient quality, user experience and customer satisfaction.

