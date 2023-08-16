Live Long-Distance TeleRobotic Procedures to Highlight Stereotaxis Technology at Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Symposium

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that its technology will be the focus of multiple live long-distance telerobotic procedures at the upcoming Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS) Scientific Sessions.



APHRS and the Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation will host a joint session on September 2, 2023, during the APHRS annual congress. The joint session includes demonstrations of the unique capabilities and clinical value of Stereotaxis’ robotic technology, including:

A live long-distance telerobotic pulmonary artery denervation procedure performed by Dr. Alexander Romanov from the conference stage in Hong Kong on a patient in Novosibirsk;

Bi-directional live long-distance telerobotic procedures by Dr. Ruxing Wang and Dr. Ke Chen, concurrently treating patients with atrial fibrillation and premature ventricular contractions at their respective hospitals in Zhengzhou and Wuxi;

Live navigation demonstration, broadcast by Dr. Qi Jin from MicroPort EP’s headquarters in Shanghai, of Stereotaxis’ Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation system integrated with MicroPort EP’s Columbus mapping system and a next-generation robotically-steered ablation catheter.



APHRS is the first society organized in the Asia Pacific region to promote excellence and advancement in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with heart rhythm disease. The annual scientific sessions are the highlight of its activities. They provide a platform for professional education, sharing of cutting-edge science, demonstration of advanced and novel techniques, and interaction among international experts in the field of heart rhythm management. This year's sessions will be held in Hong Kong on September 1-3, 2023.

The global physician-led Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation (SCRN) is dedicated to establishing a community and platform for users of robotic technologies in cardiology. SCRN provides opportunities for physicians and healthcare professionals interested in advancing robotics to share best practices, discuss new clinical literature, and evaluate the latest innovations in technology.

"This joint session focuses on demonstrating several futuristic capabilities of robotics that are increasingly realistic and clinically relevant as we seek to advance electrophysiology,” said Dr. Rahul Doshi and Dr. Qi Jin, Electrophysiologists and SCRN Board Members. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate and build a growing relationship between SCRN and APHRS.”

“We look forward to unveiling for the first time a comprehensive Stereotaxis and MicroPort EP product offering that we expect will play a significant role in the field of EP in China during the coming years,” said Dr. Sun Yiyong, President of MicroPort EP.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

