Ecorobotix’s ARA Smart Sprayer Enters the US Market

The First and Only Ultra-High Precision Smart Sprayer - A “Game Changer” for Sustainable Agriculture

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecorobotix, the pioneering Swiss agtech and AI software company, is thrilled to announce the introduction of its ground-breaking ARA to the United States. ARA’s unique technology is set to transform agriculture with its advanced UHP-Sprayer™ and Plant-by-Plant™ AI-based software solution.

ARA was launched in 2021 by Ecorobotix in Switzerland and has since grown its success in 13 European countries and most recently expanded geographically to Canada and South America.

What makes ARA unique?

ARA stands apart from its competition due to its unique combination of Ecorobotix’s advanced UHP-Spray-Technology™ and the AI-driven Plant-by-Plant™ software. In less than 250 milliseconds, this dynamic system “scans” the field, captures real-time imagery, identifies the specified crops or weeds the farmer has chosen to treat, and executes a remarkably precise spray precision of 2.4 by 2.4 inches, all while minimizing drift.

ARA’s primary application currently focuses on targeted herbicide treatments in vegetable fields, showcasing reduced phytotoxicity and enhanced overall crop yields. This translates to substantial profit increases for farmers while reducing herbicide volumes by an impressive 70-95%. Beyond herbicides, ARA’s versatility extends to the application of liquid fertilizers, growth treatments, insecticides, and pesticides, making its combination of precision & versatility unique in the market.

First steps in America

Ecorobotix's expansion into the US market has been marked by the establishment of its US subsidiary, Ecorobotix Inc., and its membership in the esteemed Western Growers Association (WGA) in California. The ARA was officially on display for the first time in the US at the 2023 Farm Tech Days in Wisconsin in cooperation with Edney Distributing and will be shown at the Farm Progress Show in Illinois. Ecorobotix Inc. is excited to make its inaugural appearance at FIRA in Salinas, California this September, with field demonstrations of its ARA.

"Expanding to the US is a significant milestone for our company. We are eager to witness our innovative technology making a positive impact on agriculture worldwide."

Aurelien G. Demaurex, Ecorobotix Co-founder



Farmers can now place orders for the 2024 season by contacting sales.northamerica@ecorobotix.com.

Ecorobotix

Ecorobotix, a Swiss Certified B Corporation®, was established with a transformative vision to revolutionize agriculture by prioritizing environmental preservation through the reduction of chemical and energy usage, as well as minimizing soil impact.

media@ecorobotix.com

www.ecorobotix.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d12e9f41-45f8-4dfc-b37e-561f5dd654de