Blink Charging Enhances its Electric Vehicle Charging Presence in Mexico with New Website Designed to Reach Growing Driver Base

With more than 800 electric vehicle chargers already deployed in Mexico, Blink deepens its commitment to expanding charging solutions in the country and throughout Latin America.

Miami Beach, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the enhanced accessibility and heightend visibility of Blink’s best-in-class EV charging products and services in Mexico. This achievement comes as a result of Blink’s newly launched website dedicated to the Mexican market. Notably, Mexico’s EV sales exhibited remarkable growth, particularly towards the latter part of 2021, with this trend gaining even more momentum in 2022. The upward trajectory is expected to continue in 2023, propelling Mexico to secure its position as one of the top three leading EV markets in the LATAM region.

The development and launch of the Blink Charging Mexico website marks a significant step forward in Blink’s pursuit of expanding its presence within the country, where Blink has successfully distributed over 800 chargers to date. Furthermore, this strategic move is poised to extend Blink products and services to a broader audience across Central and South America. The new website will include an innovative Whatsapp feature allowing Blink to connect with its current and propspective clients to attend to their EV interests and needs. This real-time connection will empower Blink to promptly address EV charging-related inquiries and requirements, fostering stronger client relationships.

“Blink is proud to showcase our new, user-friendly website tailored to deliver the best customer experience to both our present and prospective EV charging customers. This initiative aligns with our commitment to pioneering and advancing EV charging products within the country and around the world” said Jenifer Yokley, Sr. Vice President of Global Marketing for Blink Charging. “We are excited to see Blink expand its reach in Mexico, delivering our advanced line of charging solutions as EV adoption and sales continue to climb and drivers are in need of reliable information regarding EV charging solution information.”

The production of EVs in Mexico has witnessed a significant ramp up in the past year alone. Mexico has become a leader in EV production with output growing from 78,000 in 2022 to 148,000 halfway through 2023. The Mexican government has demonstrated a proactive stance and commitment to ensure that by 2030, 50% of all domestic cars sales are comprised of EVs. The infrastructure for EVs is growing to meet the needs of EV drivers across both the public and private sectors. This landscape positions Blink as an essential player in collaborating to grow infrastructure in the country. Thanks to its wide variety of EV technologies, Blink is poised to facilitate the widespread adoption of EV chargers throughout Mexico and the broader LATAM region.

Blink offers Level 2 chargers tailored for a variety of plug types available throughout Mexico, as well as the Caribbean, and Latin America. This includes the powerful IQ 200 charger with up to 80 Amps as well as the state-of-the-art residential HQ 200 charger, that work with type 1 J1772 (American) plug. For type 2 (European) connector, Blink offers its EQ 200 charger. As the EV fleet industry in the region soars, Blink also offers the MQ 200 charger, as well as a variety of DC Fast Chargers.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 73,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

Jon Myers

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266