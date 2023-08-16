Gentherm Names Vishnu Sundaram as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today announced that Vishnu Sundaram will join the Company’s leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer on September 5, 2023.



In this role, Sundaram will lead Gentherm’s technology strategy, advanced product engineering, longer term R&D, and the Company’s partnership ecosystem to continue Gentherm’s heritage of introducing innovations in Climate Comfort, Pneumatic Lumbar and Massage, Battery Performance Solutions (BPS), Electronics and Software systems, and Patient Thermal Solutions. Sundaram will report to Gentherm’s President and CEO, Phil Eyler.

“I am excited for Vishnu to join the Gentherm team. His proven track record of leading innovation and market implementation of complex, integrated systems make him the right CTO to drive the next generation of Gentherm’s scientific, human centric solutions. His expertise will help accelerate our technology leadership and broaden our products, solutions, software, and systems to drive growth across our business,” said Eyler. “Gentherm is at the nexus of health, wellness, comfort and energy efficiency and I look forward to partnering with Vishnu and the rest of our talented leaders around the globe to continue our strong growth momentum.”

“I am looking forward to the transformational leadership opportunity at Gentherm to enable accelerated growth and market leadership across all the portfolios of Gentherm. In-car cabin is the integral realm for creating a differentiated and personalized experience for customers and Gentherm will play a key role at this,” said Sundaram. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to build scalable platforms and cultivating an open ecosystem to enable close partnership with customers in co-creating personalized differentiating experiences and performance enhancing solutions.”

Sundaram comes to Gentherm from Stellantis, where he was the Senior Vice President, Head of Cockpit Connected Services. As a driving force at Stellantis, he was instrumental in the automakers’ development in becoming a leader in the connected cabin experience. He led global development and drove platform-oriented creation of Cockpit, Connectivity and Cloud products and solutions.

Prior to Stellantis, Sundaram was the Senior Vice President of Telematics for Harman/Samsung, where he led the global development and delivery of connected experiences inside the vehicle for the company’s business for North America, Germany, China, and India. He began his career at Intel and later moved to Trilogy, where he was Technical Fellow in Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning projects. Sundaram has extensive entrepreneurial and startup experience where he was the co-founder of Lifeblob, a content aggregation platform, which was acquired by Printo. He also founded Interchain, a telematics product company for first responders in India which was later acquired by Harman.

Sundaram is the lead and co-inventor of 6 patents and was named a Rising Star in 2018 by the Automotive News.

Sundaram holds a master's degree in software engineering from PSG College of Technology and has completed the Executive General Management Program with The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader in innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests, and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.