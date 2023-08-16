American Shared Hospital Services Subsidiary, GK Financing LLC, Introduces a New Dedicated Online Platform Redefining Access to Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Treatment Financing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GK Financing LLC (GKF), a subsidiary of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS), is excited to announce the launch of its new dedicated website, www.gkfinancingllc.com, that aims to revolutionize the way Healthcare professionals in Neuroscience and Radiosurgery access creative financing alternatives to obtain the Gamma Knife for non-invasive radiosurgery treatments.

GKF specializes in providing affordable financing and turnkey solutions for critical radiosurgery procedures and is committed to breaking down financial barriers to increase patient access to the care they need without unnecessary stress, while allowing Healthcare providers to obtain advanced medical treatment technology with no capital outlay. The website has good explanations about the benefits and advancements made with Elekta Esprit for treatments as well as a link to a patient’s guide to Gamma Knife Radiosurgery in terms of what to expect if you are going through a treatment as a patient.

The Cost of Medical Radiosurgery Treatment: A Challenge for Many

For countless patients facing brain cancer and functional disorders, or seeking life-changing non-invasive radiosurgery treatments, the cost of care can be overwhelming. These cost barriers could lead to delays in treatments, added stress for patients and their families, and, in some cases, a lack of access to essential medical procedures.

Gamma Knife Radiosurgery: Advancing Healthcare with Precision

Gamma Knife radiosurgery is an innovative and non-invasive medical technique that uses precisely targeted radiation beams to treat brain disorders such as tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia. This state-of-the-art procedure offers exceptional accuracy, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue and providing patients with faster recovery times compared to traditional open surgery.

Esprit includes a variety of innovations now available in a single platform and continues to offer clinicians the option of frameless or frame-based workflows with a frame that provides superior visualization. Remote treatment planning capabilities increases and improves workflow efficiency, as well as providing remote accessibility and collaboration tools designed to meet the needs of changing environments.

Partnering with Healthcare Providers for Seamless Care

Peter Gaccione, CEO of American Shared Hospital Services and President, GK Financing, stated, “GKF has had long established partnerships with leading healthcare providers specializing in Gamma Knife radiosurgery and other critical medical procedures. By collaborating with cancer centers and medical professionals, we work hard to ensure that patients can access the best treatment options available and experience a seamless journey towards better health.”

“GKF offers several creative financial and turnkey solutions that enables the Gamma Knife to be acquired with no capital outlay and no monthly minimums. To learn more about our revolutionary and proven financing solutions and the services offered at GKF, we invite you to visit our brand-new website at www.gkfinancingllc.com and follow us on our social media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.”

About GK Financing LLC:

GK Financing LLC (GKF) is a leading financial and turnkey service provider that specializes in offering affordable and creative financing options for the Gamma Knife radiosurgery system, including service, training, and if needed room renovation and turnkey solutions. GKF offers financial models such as pay per treatment, sharing in the percentage of reimbursement revenue collected, and even Joint Venture models where applicable, all in a risk sharing model with no monthly minimums.

GKF is a subsidiary of American Shared Hospital Services, where GKF is dedicated to radiosurgery and Gamma Knife acquisition. GKF is an Elekta OEM Strategic Partner and is the leading global provider of Gamma Knife radiosurgery products and services.

For more information about GKF, please visit: www.gkfinancingllc.com

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (ASHS) is a leading provider of creative financial and turnkey solutions to Cancer Treatment Centers, hospitals, and large cancer networks worldwide. The company works closely with all major global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that provide leading edge clinical treatment systems and software to treat cancer using Radiation Therapy and Radiosurgery. The company is vendor agnostic and provides financial support for a wide range of products including MR Guided Radiation Therapy Linear Accelerators, Advanced Digital Linear Accelerators, Proton Beam Therapy Systems, Brachytherapy systems and suites, and through the Company’s subsidiary, GK Financing LLC., the Leksell Gamma Knife product and services.

For more information about ASHS, please visit: www.ashs.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services (including statements regarding the expected continued growth of the Company and the expansion of the Company’s Gamma Knife, proton therapy and MR/LINAC business, which involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks of economic and market conditions, the risks of variability of financial results between quarters, the risks of the Gamma Knife and proton therapy businesses, the risks of developing The Operating Room for the 21st Century program, the risks of changes to CMS reimbursement rates or reimbursement methodology, the risks of the timing, financing, and operations of the Company’s Gamma Knife, proton therapy, and MR/LINAC businesses, the risk of expanding within or into new markets, the risk that the integration or continued operation of acquired businesses could adversely affect financial results and the risk that current and future acquisitions may negatively affect the Company’s financial position. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services is included in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three month periods ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 20, 2023.

