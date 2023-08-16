Fobi AI Signs Agreement with Vancouver Island Brewing to Launch New Digital Loyalty Program

The agreement will provide a new, wallet pass-based digital loyalty program that personalizes customer engagement and further increases taproom visits.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an agreement with Vancouver Island Brewing (VI Brewing) to implement a new digital loyalty program that will leverage wallet pass technology and real-time analytics to deliver more personalized and engaging taproom experiences for their customers. Fobi will earn revenue from this deal via monthly fees based on the volume of active passes.



FOBI TO PROVIDE NEW DIGITAL LOYALTY PROGRAM TO INCREASE TRAFFIC AND VISIT FREQUENCY TO THE VI BREWING TAPROOM

Fobi will provide Vancouver Island Brewing with its digital loyalty solution as a means to drive traffic and visit frequency to the brewery's newly renovated taproom. Using Fobi's wallet pass technology, VI Brewing’s new loyalty program will include digital loyalty cards, stamp cards, and a selection of redeemable in-person vouchers, such as discounts on branded glassware. Customers can download their passes on-site in the taproom or at VI Brewing events using QR codes. Passes will additionally be distributed to the brewery's existing customer database via email.

The new digital loyalty solution will enable VI Brewing to better understand and connect with its customers, using a direct communication channel to deliver personalized offers, including time and location-based notifications, that increase engagement and loyalty. Through automation, VI Brewing will be able to improve efficiencies by seamlessly tracking and managing loyalty program activities across its marketing channels, including reward redemption and point tracking. VI Brewing will also be able to leverage the Company's real-time analytics and insights portal to segment its audience by demographics, preferences, and more, providing tailored experiences and rewards that encourage customers to return regularly.

LIQUOR BEVERAGE INDUSTRY HIGHLIGHTS KEY OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS THE COMPANY'S PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

The Company's agreement with VI Brewing opens new doors for Fobi to provide its technology across the entire brewery ecosystem, including its digital solutions for membership, promotions, vouchers, events, and retail, as well as for contests through Tap2Win. This agreement also presents the opportunity for VI Brewing to integrate its marketing campaigns across Fobi's channel network with the ability to engage customers in off-site locations, such as through contests and giveaways with Fobi's POS and retail partners.

David Nicholls, VP of Liquor Beverage at Fobi AI, states: "Many breweries in the liquor industry have traditionally struggled to connect with their customers and provide personalized, engaging experiences due to limited resources. With this agreement, we're providing Vancouver Island Brewing with the tools and technology they need to make smarter and faster data-driven decisions that turn customers into loyal taproom regulars."

Jeff Wright, Senior Marketing Manager at Vancouver Island Brewing, states: “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Fobi AI as we launch our new digital loyalty and rewards program. With this new engagement and communications channel, we’ll be able to more effectively connect with our customers and cater to their needs in ways that allow us to offer even better, more personalized experiences in our new taproom.”

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, states: "Our partnership with Vancouver Island Brewing marks the very beginning of Fobi gaining exciting traction in the brewery and liquor beverage space. We see strong alignment between our technology solutions and the industry’s long-standing challenges with customer engagement and retention. With this agreement as a catalyst, there are significant opportunities for Fobi to play a key role in providing the innovative technology that will drive continuous growth and success for private retail liquor stores.”

About Vancouver Island Brewing

We are proud to be driving innovation in an industry that we helped pioneer in British Columbia. We brew a selection of beers that can accompany you on all your adventures, including lagers, ales, IPAs, stouts, and seasonal brews. We’re committed to producing fun, authentic, shareable brews. We never compromise on quality, and that is reflected in all the beers that we make. For more information, please visit https://vibrewing.com/ .

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

