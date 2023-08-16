Powerdyne International Inc. Announces A letter to the Shareholders Update

North Reading, MA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerdyne International, Inc. (Ticker: PWDY) ("Powerdyne" and / or the “Company”) announces A Letter to the Shareholders Update.

Dear Shareholders,

We wanted to thank all our Shareholders for their patience and perseverance while Powerdyne International, Inc. (the “Company”, “Powerdyne”, “us”, “we”) was being relisted on the OTC Markets. Since our relisting and our acquisition of Creative Motion Technology, we have had to navigate through the increased costs associated with acquiring a business while also being a public entity. We have also faced the challenges that come from the initial added costs of merging the business, setting up separate entities, as well as dealing with the growing pains associated with the addition of two new subsidiary companies to Powerdyne. With the entire relisting process and all the challenges presented now behind us the Company can begin to evaluate the necessary quarterly costs needed for maintaining the SEC reporting requirements, a cost which we have begun looking at ways of reducing. In addition, our team has started evaluating other opportunities to broaden the scope of our business and increase its profitability.

Frame One: We have addressed the current growth of Frame One by hiring additional staff who will be focused on setting up our Web presence, expanding our digital footprint through Website marketing, outside sales, as well as helping work through our current back log. This was something we were unable to do with our prior staffing levels. We are also looking to expand the Company through possible acquisitions when the opportunity presents itself and looks like an ideal fit. Frame One presently has enough equipment to support four or more additional store locations. We will utilize a hub and spoke model to expand Frame One’s operations, which is one central manufacturing site spreading out to new locations within a radius of our central manufacturing site located in North Reading, MA. Our search for new store front locations has begun to support this and as well as our current organic growth process.

CM Technology: CM Tech saw a temporary slowdown in releases during the 2nd QTR, due to supply chain issues with our customers. This issue is currently being resolved by our customers, and We expect to have a robust second half of the year based on the additional orders coming in.

With the ongoing emergence and growth of artificial intelligence (AI) we are anticipating and preparing for an increase in demand for CM Tech’s custom designed motors. Currently, CM Tech does not directly supply the AI market but supplies the motors to the semiconductor equipment manufacturers who produce and service the automated equipment that is responsible for making the silicon wafers used in the micro processing chips. These microchips are used in AI as well as in smart TVs, cell phones, computers, and virtually every smart device produced today.

CM Tech is now currently evaluating some local motor manufacturing companies as potential acquisition candidates which will increase our market presence in the medical, robotic, and unmanned vehicles sectors. In addition to providing new market opportunities, it would also provide the Company with additional experience in sales and technical support. CM Tech is also working to enter these markets on our own but doing it via an acquisition would save us time and capital since the gestion period is 6 months plus to get new products introduced into these markets.

Powerdyne International, Inc.: Once we establish the ability to self-finance projects, we will begin to redevelop our presence in Puerto Rico and possibly other Caribbean Islands, with the goal of being an independent power provider for businesses with power demands of one megawatt or less. Powerdyne will always continue to look for different areas of opportunity to continually grow and expand the Company and increase our shareholders value.

We hope this update to our shareholders delivers a short overview of what we have planned for Powerdyne as we progress through 2023 and the years beyond. The key to our success will be to stay focused and control our costs as we continue to grow organically as well as looking for additional companies that could complement our Powerdyne business model. Once again, I want to thank all the Shareholders for supporting Powerdyne International, Inc. It is Powerdyne’s goal to provide the highest value and return on investment for our loyal Shareholders with continuous growth and profitability.

Yours Sincerely,

Jim O’Rourke

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The use of the word “Company” or “Powerdyne” refers to Powerdyne International, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest “forward-looking” information (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results, including statements relating to future investments, deployment of capital, growth, and creation of long-term stockholder value. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,’ “expects”, “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements. Powerdyne may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products and our financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (available at http://www.sec.gov ). Powerdyne undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Powerdyne International, Inc.

Powerdyne International, Inc. ( www.Powerdyneinternational.com ) now consists of two wholly owned subsidiaries CM Technology LLC and Frame One LLC. CM Technology is a New England-based motor manufacturer which has been in business for over 19 years. CM Technology specializes in the design and custom building of industrial servomotors both brush and brushless motor designs. CM Tech’s current market focus is on the niche motor demands for low volume, high-quality cost-effective motors which are primarily used in industrial robotics for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The motors that CM Tech currently has in production primarily provide the X, Y, and Z axis articulation in factory automation robots.

Frame One LLC is a custom picture framing shop located in North Reading, MA. Frame One has been in business since 2006 and brings with it a strong client base consisting of local schools, colleges, artist guilds, artists, interior decorators/designers, museums, photographers, art galleries and theaters.

For more information on Powerdyne go to: www.Powerdyneinternational.com