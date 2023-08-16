Tai Software Recognized with Top Supply Chain Project Award for Automating 95% of Boost Transport’s LTL Shipments

– Boost Transport now 20% more efficient since implementing automation from within Tai TMS –



ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai Software (Tai) , a fully integrated, broker-friendly platform for freight management and transportation, today announced the company’s recognition among the Top Supply Chain Projects of 2023 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Tai’s ability to implement process automation for Boost Transport (Boost), a leading one-stop logistics solution, in the brokerage’s LTL division proved invaluable. Boost is now 20% more efficient across the board with carrier reps saving an average of 11 hours per week.

The automation tools available within Tai TMS have enabled Boost to automate 90-95% of their LTL shipments, which has doubled their profitability in the sector. Additionally, the reporting tools provided by Tai TMS have enabled Boost to have more accurate and practical back-end analytics.

“Brokerages who are late to adopt process automation will slowly start to fade out of our industry,” said Walter Mitch, CEO, Tai. “Boost identified their need to streamline their operations through artificial intelligence and automation, and the results have been outstanding. Doubling profits in a tight margin industry like LTL is no small feat.”

Tai’s direct carrier integrations allow Boost’s LTL shipments to go from quote to delivery without ever needing manual intervention. Boost’s carrier updates feed directly into the TMS activity log for quick, on-demand updates. Tai’s installed API tariffs allow Boost and their clients to have quick access to LTL rates, empowering their brokers with instant side by side rate comparison.

“I’ve used five other TMS systems and Tai outshines them all,” said Todd Gailey, Owner, Boost. “The system takes care of itself, allowing our representatives to go out and perform other key activities like securing more of our own customers and moving more freight for our current customers.”

The winners of the Top Supply Chain Projects award have undertaken case study projects that drive automation, optimization, and streamlining of the supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive particularly focused on supply chain visibility projects and effective partnerships when selecting this year’s recipients.

View a full list of the winners at https://www.sdcexec.com/sourcing-procurement/article/22657359/top-supply-chain-projects-supply-chain-visibility-helps-companies-work-smarter-together .

About Tai

Tai TMS is an all-in-one domestic freight management system for full truckload and LTL shipments. Tai gives your team unmatched speed and scalability with automation implanted into every phase, along with direct integrations to carriers, load boards, and capacity tools.



Tai Software's core group of developers and freight industry experts has helped freight brokers scale growth for over 20 years. We are dedicated to introducing unique, envelope-pushing, instantly accessible products to the transportation management industry. We believe in perfecting our existing products and expanding only when we can meet our own highest standards. Our lean organization allows us to focus on continuous innovation to ensure our customers are always empowered with the most cutting-edge software.

About Boost Transport



Boost Transport, LLC is the ultimate one-stop logistics solution guaranteeing the highest quality error-free services with exceptional customer service utilizing only the best carriers at the best rates. Domestic ground freight, warehousing and distribution, international services, fulfillment services, Boost Transport consults the logistical demands of our customers and caters personalized services to improve their distribution and shipping costs. At Boost Transport, we make your business our business.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.